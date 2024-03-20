Tata Motors Launches Its Fifth Vehicle Scrapping Facility Near Delhi

Tata Motors has opened its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) near Delhi. Named 'Re.Wi.Re: Recycle with Respect'. This facility holds a capacity to disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually, which is 6,000 more than the scraping facility in Chandigarh, which has a capacity of 12,000 vehicles.

This facility was developed in collaboration with Johar Motors. The RVSF is equipped to scrap passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. Also, this facility joins Tata Motors' four existing RVSFs, which are in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, and Chandigarh.

This 'Re.Wi.Re' facility follows in the same footsteps as the other four, having been designed for dismantling end-of-life vehicles with a focus on environmentally friendly practices. It is also fully digitalized, with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling areas for commercial and passenger vehicles, respectively. Operations are seamless and paperless, with specific stations for the dismantling of various components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

Every vehicle undergoes thorough documentation and dismantling processes tailored to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles, aiming at the safe disposal of all components following vehicle scrappage policies.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors has been at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability to shape the future of mobility. The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. Creating value from scrap aligns with our vision of building a circular economy. It also contributes to the government's efforts to promote sustainable automotive practices. This state-of-the-art facility will set new benchmarks in disposing of vehicles responsibly and pave the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”

Written by: Ronit Agarwal