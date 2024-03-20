Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Motors Launches Its Fifth Vehicle Scrapping Facility Near Delhi

This facility joins Tata Motors' four existing RVSFs, which are in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, and Chandigarh.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It can disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually
  • Developed in collaboration with Johar Motors
  • The facility has dedicated areas for dismantling various components

Tata Motors has opened its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) near Delhi. Named 'Re.Wi.Re: Recycle with Respect'. This facility holds a capacity to disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually, which is 6,000 more than the scraping facility in Chandigarh, which has a capacity of 12,000 vehicles. 

 

This facility was developed in collaboration with Johar Motors. The RVSF is equipped to scrap passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. Also, this facility joins Tata Motors' four existing RVSFs, which are in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, and Chandigarh.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant

 

 

This 'Re.Wi.Re' facility follows in the same footsteps as the other four, having been designed for dismantling end-of-life vehicles with a focus on environmentally friendly practices. It is also fully digitalized, with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling areas for commercial and passenger vehicles, respectively. Operations are seamless and paperless, with specific stations for the dismantling of various components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

 

Every vehicle undergoes thorough documentation and dismantling processes tailored to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles, aiming at the safe disposal of all components following vehicle scrappage policies.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh

 

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors has been at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability to shape the future of mobility. The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. Creating value from scrap aligns with our vision of building a circular economy. It also contributes to the government's efforts to promote sustainable automotive practices. This state-of-the-art facility will set new benchmarks in disposing of vehicles responsibly and pave the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”

 

 Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Tata Motors# Tata Motors Scrapping Facility# Tata Motors Scrapping Plant# Re.Wi.Re# Scrapping of old vehicles# Scrappage Facility# Auto Industry# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024
Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Tata Tiago Updated For 2024; Gets New Auto-Dimming IRVM, USB Type C Charger
Tata Tiago Updated For 2024; Gets New Auto-Dimming IRVM, USB Type C Charger
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Motors Launches Its Fifth Vehicle Scrapping Facility Near Delhi
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved