Tata Will Invest In Bringing More EVs To India: N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Tata Motors will bring in more electric vehicles to India. Buoyed by the fact that the Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India, Tata plans to invest more in this direction.

Ameya Naik
N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors with S Chandra, President - PVBU, Tata Motors expand View Photos
N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors with S Chandra, President - PVBU, Tata Motors

Highlights

  • Tata Motors to invest more towards bringing EVs to India
  • The Tata Nexon EV was India's best-selling electric car in 2020
  • The Tata Nexon EV celebrates one year of its launch in India

It's been exactly a year since Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in India and now the company is gearing up to bring more electric vehicles to the country. While we already know that the Altroz EV is in the pipeline, that might just be the tip of the iceberg. Speaking on the occasion of the Nexon EVs first anniversary, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said "Both our models, the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV have received a good market recognition and acceptance and today we have a significant market share albeit on a very small base."

cru4abm8

The Tata Nexon EV is one of the most affordable electric SUV in India

This acceptance of EVs in India has given the company boost to make investments in this direction. Chandrasekaran added, "We are very committed to this whole acceleration of electric mobility in the country across all the major cities and eventually nationwide. We are committing ourselves and making all the investments necessary to be able to bring a range of models, with the right amount of range to meet the needs of all consumers."

In 2020, the company sold 2,529 units of the Nexon EV in the country. In fact, it sold 1,000 Nexon EVs in just 7 months and this too was achieved at a time when the nation went into lockdown. It became the best selling EV in the country in 2020 and this success has clearly given the company the impetus to bring in more as the ecosystem for EVs continues to grow in the country.

2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Renault Kiger: What To Expect
Renault Kiger: What To Expect
All-New Tata Safari Unveiled In India
All-New Tata Safari Unveiled In India
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
