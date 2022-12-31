Tesla Plans To Ramp Up Model Y Production From Giga Texas In 2023: Report
The electric-vehicle manufacturer is currently preparing to roll out 75,000 Model Y vehicles from Gigafactory Texas in the first quarter of 2023, according to the report.
Tesla Inc is planning to ramp up production of its Model Y cars from Gigafactory Texas next year, Electrek reported on Wednesday.
