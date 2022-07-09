  • Home
Timeline: Elon Musk Seeks To End $44 Billion Twitter Pursuit

Elon Musk has said he intends to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.
09-Jul-22
Twitter said it would pursue legal action to enforce the deal.

Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.

Date

Development

Twitter Share Reaction 

April 4Elon Musk discloses over 9% stake in TwitterJumps as much as 31% 
April 5Twitter says Musk will join company's boardRises over 9%
April 10Musk says he will not join Twitter boardFalls 3.3%
April 14Musk offers $54.20/share, a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 closing priceRises 6%
April 15Twitter adopts poison pill to protect company from takeoverGains 1.4% in next session; trails offer by 13%
April 21Musk lines up $46.5 billion in financing for the dealAdds 2.6%; but still trails Musk's offer by 11.5%
April 25Twitter board accepts Musk's offerClimbs ~ 7%; trades 3.5% below offer price
April 29Musk sells Tesla shares worth over $8 billion in a bid to finance takeoverRises 2.3%; trades 7.3% below offer price
May 2Musk seeks to get more external investorsFalls 0.8% in the next session; trades ~10% below offer. price
May 5Musk discloses $7.14 billion funding; sources tell Reuters that Musk could temporarily lead Twitter after deal closes Rises 4.4%; trades 5.5% below offer price
May 11Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he will not return as CEO if offeredFalls ~6% in the next session; trades 20% below offer price
May 13Musk says Twitter deal on hold pending review of spam and fake accounts. Later tweets that he remains committed to the dealDrops 11% before paring losses; trades 26% below offer price
May 25Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board. Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal, scraps margin loan Rises ~6% in the next session; trades 27% below offer price
May 26Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bidRises ~6%; trades 27% below offer price
May 27SEC looking into Musk's Twitter stake purchaseRises 1%; trades 26% below offer price
June 6Musk threatens to walk away from the buyout deal if Twitter fails to provide data on spam and fake accountsDrops 4%; trades 29% below offer price
July 8Musk said he is terminating the deal because Twitter breached multiple provisions of the merger agreementFalls 7% in extended trading
