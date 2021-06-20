Top 5 Highlights: Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has been a game changer for the Korean carmaker in India. It amped up the game in the subcompact SUV segment and also outperformed the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza last last year to gain the top-spot in the subcompact SUV space. The Hyundai Venue has also been one of the highest selling models in India throughout and packs in quite a few lucrative features luring its buyers. Here are the highlights.

Connected Car Tech

Hyundai Venue gets segment-first BlueLink connectivity system

The Hyundai Venue is the first connected car in India featuring the Bluelink connected car tech which over time became so common in new Hyundai models. The Bluelink connected car tech in the Venue was introduced with over 50 connected car features including- voice command, voice activated navigation, SOS alert, remote access to precool the car (only in DCT trims) and 24x7 instant customer care assist among others.

Infotainment System

The Hyundai venue gets a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen system.

The Hyundai Venue was launched in an 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it also gives access to a bunch of connected car features. The 7.0-inch unit may not sound as big now, but a couple of years back it was at par with the competition.

3D Arkamys Sound System

The 4 speaker + 2 twitter Arkamys combo on the Venue still sounds fantastic.

The Hyundai Venue was also one of the pioneers to start this premium sound system trend in compact models and the 4 speaker + 2 twitter Arkamys combo on the Venue still sounds fantastic, giving a tough competition to the Bose units seen on its rivals.

Air Purifier

Among all those segment-firsts was also the air purifier on the Hyundai Venue. However, the 2.5 PM air-purifier in the Venue is not the integrated unit as seen in some of its rivals and is installed in one of the cup-holders.

Engine Line-Up

Hyundai offers 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine option on the Venue along with 4 transmission options.

The Hyundai Venue really surprised us with a vast range of powertrains when it was launched. First up, it gets a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that is offered with either a seven-speed DCT gearbox or a six-speed iMT transmission. Then, there is the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine in base trims that is offered with six-speed manual gearbox. And finally there is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is being offered with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.