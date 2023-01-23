Toyota India Recalls Nearly 1,400 Vehicles Over Airbag Controller Issue

Toyota has issued a recall for 1,390 units of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. The recall is to inspect the airbag controller for a possible issue. The recall is in line with Maruti’s recently announced vehicle recall affecting models such as the Grand Vitara and Baleno - the sister models of the two Toyotas.

Toyota says that the recall affects models of the Glanza and Hyryder manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. The company added that owners of affected vehicles would be contacted by Toyota dealers for vehicle inspections with the part to be replaced free of cost. Owners can also check if their vehicle is affected via the Toyota website using the car’s VIN number.

The company also requested owners to minimise the use of affected vehicles before replacing the airbag controller.