Maruti Suzuki India Recalls 17,362 Vehicles For Airbag Defect

Maruti Suzuki India issued a recall for 17,362 vehicles which include Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, for airbag issue.
Maruti Suzuki has recalled 17,362 vehicles in India which include Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara to replace faulty airbag controllers, which may result in non-deployment of the airbag and seat-belt pre-tensioners in case of a crash. The rectification will be carried out free of cost, if required. The units with the airbag defect were manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. 

Maruti says that out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are requested not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.

