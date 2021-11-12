  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Says It Will Start Making Up For Lost Production In December

Toyota Says It Will Start Making Up For Lost Production In December

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's top-selling automaker, said on Friday it would begin making up for production lost from supply shortages in December, with factories at home in Japan returning to normal for the first time in seven months.
authorBy Carandbike Team
12-Nov-21 07:15 PM IST
Toyota Says It Will Start Making Up For Lost Production In December banner

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's top-selling automaker, said on Friday it would begin making up for production lost from supply shortages in December, with factories at home in Japan returning to normal for the first time in seven months.

Toyota said it plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles globally in December, up from about 760,000 a year earlier, and keep its plan of producing 9 million vehicles worldwide during the financial year ending on March 31.

Reuters first reported the plan.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Down On Chips, Toyota Goes Back To Basics With Car Keys
Down On Chips, Toyota Goes Back To Basics With Car Keys
21 days ago
Down On Chips, Toyota Goes Back To Basics With Car Keys
Down On Chips, Toyota Goes Back To Basics With Car Keys
22 days ago
Toyota To Produce Electric Car Powered By BYD Batteries In China
Toyota To Produce Electric Car Powered By BYD Batteries In China
23 days ago
Toyota To Produce Electric Car Powered By BYD Batteries In China
Toyota To Produce Electric Car Powered By BYD Batteries In China
24 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Toyota Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta