Triumph TE-1 Electric Prototype Enters Next Phase Of Development

Triumph Motorcycles has announced its electric motorcycle project, called the Project Triumph TE-1, releasing the first styling sketches, as well as details of the battery, motor and frame, as the project completes the second phase of development. In all, there will be four phases of development for the Project Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle. The project is a collaborative effort between Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain and WMG at the University of Warwick, funded by the UK Government's Office For Zero Emission Vehicles. The project began in 2019.

Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle powertrain and battery pack mounted on a prototype frame

"The completion of Phase 2, and the promising results achieved to date, provide an exciting glimpse of the potential electric future and showcase the talent and innovation of this unique British collaboration. Without doubt the outcome of this project will play a significant part in our future efforts to meet our customer's ambition and desire to reduce their environmental impact and for more sustainable transportation." said Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO. "This important project will provide one of the foundations for our future electric motorcycle strategy, which is ultimately focussed on delivering what riders want from their Triumph; the perfect balance of performance, handling and real world usability, with genuine Triumph character."

The design of the TE-1 takes inspiration from the Triumph Street Triple and Speed Triple

As detailed in the sketches, the design of Project TE-1 is inspired by the Triumph Street Triple, and even the frame has been kept similar. So, the TE-1 will possibly be a taut handler. Trimph is responsible for the development of the chassis, as well as taking care of manufacturing and engineering aspects. The team at Williams Advanced Engineering will be tasked with providing the design for the battery and designing the vehicle control unit. Integral Powertrain Limited will have its e-Drive division work towards developing a high-performance electric motor, while the WWG team at the University of Warwick will run test and simulations, to allow Triumph to develop software that incorporates all the systems to ensure proper throttle response, regenerative braking, as well as traction control. The electric motor is expected to develop around 174 bhp, and the motor weighs just 10 kg.

The design is typical sports naked with muscular bodywork

The sketches reveal the typical sport naked styling of the Triumph Street Triple and Speed Triple models, with the bug eyed twin headlamps, upside down forks, and feature a raised tail section and sharp bodywork.A rideable prototype is expected to be ready by the end of 2021, although a real world production model of the Triumph electric motorcycle is likely to take more time, possibly by 2022 or 2023.

