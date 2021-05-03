Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Honda Sales Drop 31 Per Cent Month-on-Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced sales for the month of April 2021, which recorded a month-on-month decline of over 31 per cent, compared to March 2021 sales numbers. According to HMSI, stricter lockdowns announced across the country due to the second wave of the pandemic led to HMSI prioritising the safety of all its stakeholders, and the company controlling its dispatches to prevent inventory build-up across its network. Sales for the first month of FY 2021-22 closed at 2,83,045 units, down 31.1 per cent from 4,11,037 units in March 2021.

The Honda SP 125 is being exported to European markets from India.

However, HMSI seems to have focussed on overseas business expansion, and Honda Two-Wheeler India's April '21 exports zoomed to 42,945 units, from just 2,630 units exported in April 2020. With global demand opening up, Honda's exports crossed the 40,000 units mark for the first time in 36 months. The Honda SP 125 is being exported to Europe, while the Honda H'Ness CB 350, and CB 350 RS are being exported to Japan.

Commenting on the sales performance in April and the month ahead, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Regional lockdowns since the beginning of April have dragged down the consumer sentiments considerably. While the need for personal mobility still exists, the recovery may be pushed back by few months as staying safe at home is India's first priority. Starting May 1, we have already temporarily halted production operations across all four plants till the first fortnight of May. In view of the evolving COVID situation and subsequent multiple lockdowns, we are closely monitoring the evolving business landscape. While continuing to support our business partners in these uncertain times, we will review our plans accordingly in the short term."

The Honda CB350 platform will spearhead the made-in-India Honda motorcycle exports to other markets around the world

With a clear focus on exports, in April 2021, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India established its new Overseas Business expansion vertical, which will aim to spearhead India as a global export hub for Honda. In April 2021, Honda expanded its BigWing dealership network for premium motorcycles in six new cities across India, in Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Lucknow, Tirupur, and Alappuzza.

