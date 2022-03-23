Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 30 Lakh Mark, Honda Dio Most Exported Two-Wheeler

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has crossed a new milestone as the company's exports crossed the 30 lakh mark in its 21 years of operations. The Japanese manufacturer began export operations in 2001 with the iconic Honda Activa and crossed the 15 lakh milestone in 2016. Interestingly, the company says its next 15 lakh exports have come in only the last five years, growing by more than three times than the previous speed. The spike in exports also comes at a time when the company's Indian-made model range continues to find popularity overseas.

The Honda Activa was the first two-wheeler to be exported in 2001. Honda now exports a total of 18 two-wheelers from India

Speaking on the milestone, Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, "Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI's sustained efforts in expanding Honda's footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at the Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to becoming a 'Manufacturing Hub for the World'."

Speaking on this achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than 30 lakh two-wheeler customers through exports. Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standard, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2020."

Honda began manufacturing global engines - 250 cc and above - in India in 2021, at its Vithalapur plant

Notably, Honda 2Wheelers India established a new 'overseas business expansion' vertical to expand its global exports footprint to developed markets like the US, Japan, Europe among other markets. The new vertical also saw Honda commence the manufacturing of global engines in India at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat which manufactures 250 cc and above motorcycle engines. HMSI exports to 29 markets globally and this includes 18 two-wheelers. The Honda Dio is the most exported offering in the company's stable from India. Last year, the made in India Honda Navi began retail sales in the US, a model that was originally designed and developed for the Indian market but has been a big hit in Latin America.