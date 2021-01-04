Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported domestic sales of two-wheelers of 2,42,046 units in December 2020, an increase of 5 per cent, compared to 2,30,197 units in the same month a year ago. With exports of 20,981 units in December 2020, Honda's total sales in December 2020 stood at 2,63,027 units, with a three per cent growth over 2,55,283 units in December 2019. The third quarter of the financial year 2020-21, during the period of October to December 2020, stood out as the first quarter of the current financial year with positive sales. Domestic sales during the quarter grew 5 per cent to 11,49,101 units in the third quarter, compared to 10,91,299 units in the same quarter.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a new 184.4 cc engine and new chassis, and will also take on 200 cc rivals

"After the positive retail and wholesale traction in December 2020, we enter 2021 with a new hope. The third quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time. The next two quarters too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time. However, we are all geared up for 2021 - Honda's momentous 20th Anniversary year in India. With multiple brand new and exciting offerings in the pipeline, Honda will delight riders across categories with new Joy of Riding," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is the latest modern classic motorcycle which has been developed in India, for the Indian market, and for overseas markets as well

During the calendar year 2020, Honda introduced a brand new product in the 180-200 cc segment with the Honda Hornet 2.0, which replaces the Honda CB Hornet 160R. In 2020, Honda also introduced updated BS6 models meeting the latest emission regulations with as many as 8 updated models, including the new Honda Activa 6G, Honda Dio, Honda Grazia 125. In the motorcycle range, updated models include the 110 cc Honda CD 110 Dream, Honda Livo, and the Honda Shine BS6 in the 125 cc segment, as well as updated Honda X-Blade and new Honda Unicorn.

The 125 cc Honda Shine is currently the bestselling 125 cc motorcycle, and has crossed 90 lakh sales units in the 14 years that the model has been on sale in India. In the premium motorcycle segment, Honda launched the new Honda H'Ness CB 350, the latest modern classic model, made in India. Also in early 2020, Honda launched the all-new 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports with a bigger 1100 cc engine, and the brand new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP models.

