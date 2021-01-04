New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) ends the end of the calendar year with positive sales.

Preetam Bora
Honda's overall sales in December 2020 stood at over 2.63 lakh units expand View Photos
Honda's overall sales in December 2020 stood at over 2.63 lakh units

Highlights

  • Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales milestone in India in 14 years
  • Honda Shine is the bestselling 125 cc motorcycle in India
  • During October to December, 2020 Honda sold nearly 11.50 lakh units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported domestic sales of two-wheelers of 2,42,046 units in December 2020, an increase of 5 per cent, compared to 2,30,197 units in the same month a year ago. With exports of 20,981 units in December 2020, Honda's total sales in December 2020 stood at 2,63,027 units, with a three per cent growth over 2,55,283 units in December 2019. The third quarter of the financial year 2020-21, during the period of October to December 2020, stood out as the first quarter of the current financial year with positive sales. Domestic sales during the quarter grew 5 per cent to 11,49,101 units in the third quarter, compared to 10,91,299 units in the same quarter.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review

a4m2775

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a new 184.4 cc engine and new chassis, and will also take on 200 cc rivals

"After the positive retail and wholesale traction in December 2020, we enter 2021 with a new hope. The third quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time. The next two quarters too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time. However, we are all geared up for 2021 - Honda's momentous 20th Anniversary year in India. With multiple brand new and exciting offerings in the pipeline, Honda will delight riders across categories with new Joy of Riding," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

Also Read: Honda Offers ₹ 5,000 Cashback On Honda Unicorn

r1o4g2ng

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is the latest modern classic motorcycle which has been developed in India, for the Indian market, and for overseas markets as well

Also Read: Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

During the calendar year 2020, Honda introduced a brand new product in the 180-200 cc segment with the Honda Hornet 2.0, which replaces the Honda CB Hornet 160R. In 2020, Honda also introduced updated BS6 models meeting the latest emission regulations with as many as 8 updated models, including the new Honda Activa 6G, Honda Dio, Honda Grazia 125. In the motorcycle range, updated models include the 110 cc Honda CD 110 Dream, Honda Livo, and the Honda Shine BS6 in the 125 cc segment, as well as updated Honda X-Blade and new Honda Unicorn.

Also Read: Honda CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review

The 125 cc Honda Shine is currently the bestselling 125 cc motorcycle, and has crossed 90 lakh sales units in the 14 years that the model has been on sale in India. In the premium motorcycle segment, Honda launched the new Honda H'Ness CB 350, the latest modern classic model, made in India. Also in early 2020, Honda launched the all-new 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports with a bigger 1100 cc engine, and the brand new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,812
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,419
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 61,497
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,632
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,098
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74,407
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 42 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 70,056
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55,832
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73,912
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,299
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Honda H'ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350
08:27
Honda H'ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Dec-20 01:12 PM IST
Honda SP 125 Offer | Kawasaki Price Hike | Delhi High Court On HSRP
03:18
Honda SP 125 Offer | Kawasaki Price Hike | Delhi High Court On HSRP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Dec-20 11:26 PM IST
Aprilia SXR 160 Prices | Honda Shine Sales | Honda Civic Discontinued
02:54
Aprilia SXR 160 Prices | Honda Shine Sales | Honda Civic Discontinued
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Dec-20 11:11 PM IST
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
04:35
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 07:36 PM IST
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Pearl Amazing White
Pearl Amazing White
Matt Selene Silver Metallic
Matt Selene Silver Metallic
Pearl Igneous Black
Pearl Igneous Black
