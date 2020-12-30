Honda 2Wheelers India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On The BS6 Unicorn 160

New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda 2Wheelers India Offers Cashback Of ₹ 5,000 On The BS6 Unicorn 160

Honda 2Wheelers India is offering a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of a new Unicorn motorcycle.

Charanpreet Singh
The Honda Unicorn 160 cc motorcycle is priced in India at Rs. 95,152 (ex-showroom, Delhi). expand View Photos
The Honda Unicorn 160 cc motorcycle is priced in India at Rs. 95,152 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • Honda offering a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on the BS6 Unicorn 160
  • The BS6 compliant Honda Unicorn 160 was launched in India this February
  • Similar cashback schemes also offered on other Honda products

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HSMI) has already announced special offers on several products like the SP 125, Hornet 2.0, Activa 6G, CD 110 Dream, and Grazia 125. Now, the two-wheeler brand has revealed cashback offers of up to ₹ 5,000 on the Unicorn motorcycle. Do note, the offer is only valid if the buyer finances the motorcycle through one of Honda's partner banks. Customers can avail of the attractive scheme while booking the two-wheeler online as well.

Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers India Sales Cross 25 Lakh Units In Telangana​

The 2019 Honda CB Unicorn 150 gets a single-channel ABS and cosmetic changes

The Honda Unicorn 160 motorcycle is offered in a single variant, which costs  ₹ 95,152 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a BS6 compliant 162.7 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine with Honda Eco Technology (HET). The unit is tuned to develop 12.73 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm against peak torque output of 14 Nm at 5,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of ₹ 5,000 On Grazia 125​

The Unicorn bike is available in three colours - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Imperial Red Metallic. It gets telescopic suspension upfront and mono-shock setup at the rear. For braking, the bike gets a 240 mm disc brake at the front and there is a 130 mm disc brake at the rear with single-channel ABS. The wheels fitted on the bike are alloys, with an 18-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear, shod with tubeless tyres. The company had previously revised the prices of the BS6 Honda Unicorn in August by ₹ 955.

