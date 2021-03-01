New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Royal Enfield Retail Sales Up 10 Per Cent

Royal Enfield's exports in February 2021 witnessed a whopping 94 per cent increase, although volumes are still low, at just 4,545 units.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
Royal Enfield despatched over 69,000 motorcycles in February 2021 expand View Photos
Royal Enfield despatched over 69,000 motorcycles in February 2021

  • RE overall sales account for 69,659 motorcycles in February 2021
  • Domestic market sales account for 65,114 motorcycles
  • Exports register 94 per cent growth in February 2021, volumes still low

Royal Enfield has reported 10 per cent growth in retail sales in the month of February 2021, with 69,659 motorcycles despatched in the month, compared to 63,536 motorcycles sold in the same month a year ago. Sales of motorcycles in the domestic market accounted for 65,114 units, a 6 per cent increase over 61,188 motorcycles sold in the same month a year ago. Royal Enfield however continues to push sales to overseas markets, with exports registering a 94 per cent growth in February 2021, over the number of exports in the same month a year ago. Export volumes however, form less than 10 per cent of overall sales, with just 4,545 motorcycles exported in February 2021.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350, built on a new 350 cc platform, continues to attract consumer interest across India

In the year-to-date numbers, sales seem to be under pressure, owing to challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall motorcycle sales of Royal Enfield declined by 17 per cent during the period from April to February 2021. During the period, Royal Enfield sold 5,46,292 motorcycles, compared to 6,60145 motorcycles sold during the same period a year ago. The domestic market, where Royal Enfield averages over 50,000 motorcycles a month, accounted for sales of 5,13,555 motorcycles, a decline of 18 per cent over the 6,24,021 motorcycle sold during the same period a year ago.

The Granite Black colour option, along with the Pine Green colour shade of the 2021 RE Himalayan, are priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom)

In February 2021, Royal Enfield launched an updated Himalayan across India, Europe and the UK, introducing the Tripper navigation app, as well as cosmetic and ergonomic changes. The new Himalayan also gets three new colours, Granite Black, Mirage Silver and Pine Green, in addition to the existing colour options. The Himalayan also gets Royal Enfield's new Make It Yours initiative, which allows customers to personalise and accessorise their motorcycles, on the Royal Enfield website, through the Royal Enfield app, and at RE dealerships. With several new models planned across the 650 Twins platform, and the new 350 cc platform of the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield will continue to push aggressively across markets, both at home and newer markets abroad.

