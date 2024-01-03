Login

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Bajaj Auto Clocks 3.26 Lakh Units

The domestic sales of 2-wheelers saw a significant increase in December 2023, marking a 26 per cent YoY growth.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on January 3, 2024

Story
  • Total domestic sales accounted for 1,90,919 units
  • Exports stood at 1,35,887 units
  • YTD figures for 2-wheelers (Apr-Dec 2023) were 28,11,106, including exports

Bajaj Auto Limited has released its monthly sales figures for December 2023. For the said month, domestic sales of two-wheelers saw a significant increase, reaching 1,58,370 units compared to 1,25,553 units in December 2022, marking a 26 per cent year-on-year growth. Exports also experienced a slight uptick from 1,21,499 units to 1,24,631 units, showing a 3 per cent change. The combined total for two-wheelers stood at 2,83,001 units, reflecting a 15 per cent overall increase.

 

 

For commercial vehicles in the domestic market, there was a considerable surge from 23,030 units in December 2022 to 32,549 units in December 2023, indicating a 41 per cent rise. However, commercial vehicle exports saw a slight dip from 11,432 units to 11,256 units, resulting in a 2 per cent decrease. Combining domestic and export figures, the total for commercial vehicles reached 43,805 units, showcasing a 27 per cent growth.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch

 

 

The total for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in December 2023 was 3,26,806 units, reflecting a 16 per cent hike from the previous year. However, when comparing the cumulative sales figures of December 2023 with the preceding month - November 2023 - the brand has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales by 18 per cent as it managed to sell 76,197 units more in November 2023.

 

As for the year-to-date (YTD) data from April to December 2023, domestic sales of two-wheelers demonstrated a 22 per cent growth, totaling 17,03,704 units, compared to 13,90,893 units in the same period of 2022. However, two-wheeler exports experienced a decline, dropping by 17 per cent from 13,26,541 units to 11,07,402 units. The combined YTD total for 2-wheelers was 28,11,106 units, with an overall change of 3 per cent.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India

 

 

Commercial vehicles in the domestic market witnessed substantial YTD growth of 76 per cent, reaching 3,53,689 units compared to 2,00,701 units in the corresponding period of 2022. On the other hand, commercial vehicle exports faced a decline of 22 per cent, dropping from 1,49,994 units to 1,17,562 units. The combined YTD total for commercial vehicles showed a 34 per cent increase, tallying 4,71,251 units.

