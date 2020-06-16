Unlock 1.0: Kawasaki Re-Opens Dealerships Across India

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has announced the resumption of operations at its dealerships across the country. The Japanese bike maker had temporarily closed dealerships following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kawasaki has about 30 dealerships across India, 29 of which are now operational, according to the list shared by the company. The Ludhiana dealership is the one that's yet to be opened. In addition to sales, the outlets will also start servicing the vehicles while dealers have already been accepting bookings for the brand's BS6 compliant range of motorcycles.

Kawasaki India has been on a launch offensive introducing BS6 motorcycles in the market. The company's current line-up comprises of the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Z900, Z650, W800, Versys 1000, and the Ninja 1000SX. There are a bunch of motorcycles, however, which are yet to be upgraded to the stringent emission regulations. This includes the locally built Kawasaki Ninja 300 that remains the most affordable offering in the company's stable and the updated version is likely to be delayed due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX was the latest BS6 motorcycle to be launched by the company

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 is likely to arrive towards the end of the year now, as opposed to its launch which was scheduled for the festive season between September and October 2020. Meanwhile, the litre-class Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 400 and even the Ninja H2 are yet to meet the upgraded emission norms. The bikes though come to India as Completely Built Units (CBU) and the manufacturer is likely to bring the 2021 model year versions now.

The BS6 compliant motorcycles not only received a more environment-friendly engine but also were the recipents of major styling upgrades and new features including a TFT screen, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, LED headlamps, and more. Kawasaki is expected to commence deliveries for its BS6 compliant motorcycles by next month.

