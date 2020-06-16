New Cars and Bikes in India

Unlock 1.0: Kawasaki Re-Opens Dealerships Across India

After a near-three month hiatus, Kawasaki has re-opened its dealerships across India under the Unlock 1.0 phase as the country still fights the Coronavirus pandemic.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Kawasaki dealerships are accepting bookings for the BS6 range of bikes launched recently

Highlights

  • All Kawasaki outlets were closed in March due to the nationwide lockdown
  • 29 of 30 Kawasaki dealerships have re-opened across India
  • Kawasaki has rolled out several updated BS6 compliant motorcycles

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has announced the resumption of operations at its dealerships across the country. The Japanese bike maker had temporarily closed dealerships following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kawasaki has about 30 dealerships across India, 29 of which are now operational, according to the list shared by the company. The Ludhiana dealership is the one that's yet to be opened. In addition to sales, the outlets will also start servicing the vehicles while dealers have already been accepting bookings for the brand's BS6 compliant range of motorcycles.  

Also Read: 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 Launched In India

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja 300

Ninja H2R

Ninja 650

Ninja ZX-10R

Z250

Ninja 1000

Ninja ZX-10RR

Vulcan S

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja H2

Ninja 400

Z900

Z650

Z1000R

Versys 650

KX250F

W800 Street

Ninja H2 SX SE

Ninja ZX-14R

Ninja H2 SX

Versys X-300

Z900RS

KLX 110

KLX 140G

Versys 1000

Z1000

KX 100

KX 450

KLX 450R

Kawasaki India has been on a launch offensive introducing BS6 motorcycles in the market. The company's current line-up comprises of the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Z900, Z650, W800, Versys 1000, and the Ninja 1000SX. There are a bunch of motorcycles, however, which are yet to be upgraded to the stringent emission regulations. This includes the locally built Kawasaki Ninja 300 that remains the most affordable offering in the company's stable and the updated version is likely to be delayed due to the pandemic.

6cm5iat

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX was the latest BS6 motorcycle to be launched by the company

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 is likely to arrive towards the end of the year now, as opposed to its launch which was scheduled for the festive season between September and October 2020. Meanwhile, the litre-class Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 400 and even the Ninja H2 are yet to meet the upgraded emission norms. The bikes though come to India as Completely Built Units (CBU) and the manufacturer is likely to bring the 2021 model year versions now.

Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 BS6 Launched In India

0 Comments

The BS6 compliant motorcycles not only received a more environment-friendly engine but also were the recipents of  major styling upgrades and new features including a TFT screen, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, LED headlamps, and more. Kawasaki is expected to commence deliveries for its BS6 compliant motorcycles by next month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja 300 with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 2.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 75.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.08 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 16.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.5 - 5.6 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 10.49 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 34.99 - 41.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 7.7 - 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 5.69 - 5.94 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 16.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.43 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 6.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 28.19 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 19.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 22.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 15.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.07 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 15.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 4.88 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 7.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 8.49 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: 2020 BMW X6 Review
Exclusive: 2020 BMW X6 Review
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Big Boy Toyz' New Program Lets You Sell Your Luxury Car In 29 Minutes
Big Boy Toyz' New Program Lets You Sell Your Luxury Car In 29 Minutes
Select your City
or select from popular cities