  • Home
  • News
  • U.S. Treasury To Release EV Battery Sourcing Rules Next Week

U.S. Treasury To Release EV Battery Sourcing Rules Next Week

The auto, battery and clean energy industries have been awaiting guidance on complex questions governing eligibility for hundreds of billions of dollars of incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year.
authorBy Reuters
23-Mar-23 10:34 AM IST
null

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said it will release guidance next week on sourcing requirements for electric vehicle battery tax subsidies under President Joe Biden's climate change law, the first in a string of highly anticipated rules to determine how broadly the credits can be used.

The auto, battery and clean energy industries have been awaiting guidance on complex questions governing eligibility for hundreds of billions of dollars of incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year.

After outlining battery sourcing rules, officials said, Treasury will follow in the next couple of months with guidance around bonus tax credits for clean energy projects sited in fossil fuel-dependent communities, those built with domestically produced equipment, and those paying workers prevailing wages and employing apprentices.

It will also issue guidance on selling tax credits and making them refundable, which allows entities without tax liability to use them.

Treasury did not specify when the future guidance announcements would be made.

Many of the rules are aimed at weaning the United States off dependence on China, which dominates the global supply chains of products like EV batteries and solar panels. Those industries are key to Biden's goal of decarbonizing the U.S. economy and fighting climate change.

The IRA specifices, for instance, that a $7,500 EV tax credit is only available to North American-assembled vehicles that meet certain local battery production and mineral extraction processing standards.

In December, Treasury decided not to issue proposed guidance on battery sourcing rules until March, effectively giving some EVs not meeting new requirements a few months of eligibility in 2023 before battery rules take effect. Senate Energy Chairman Joe Manchin harshly criticized that decision saying it "created an opportunity to circumvent stringent supply chain requirements."

Half of the EV tax credit is contingent on at least 40% of the value of the critical minerals in the battery having been extracted or processed in the United States or a country with a U.S. free-trade agreement, or recycled in North America.

The other half requires manufacturing or assembly of at least 50% of battery components in North America.

Foreign suppliers have objected, saying their products would not qualify for the credits.

 

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)

Related Articles
Charging EVs Can Cost $1,800 More Annually On UK Streets Than At Home - Analysis
Charging EVs Can Cost $1,800 More Annually On UK Streets Than At Home - Analysis
2 days ago
Battery Maker Northvolt In Talks To Hire IPO Banks -Sources
Battery Maker Northvolt In Talks To Hire IPO Banks -Sources
26 days ago
Albemarle Expects 40% Chinese EV Market Growth To Drive Lithium Demand
Albemarle Expects 40% Chinese EV Market Growth To Drive Lithium Demand
25 days ago
Potential Winners And Losers From The New U.S. EV Charging Standards
Potential Winners And Losers From The New U.S. EV Charging Standards
26 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line