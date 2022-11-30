  • Home
  • News
  • Vedanta Expects Revenue To Jump To $50 Billion In Two Years' Time - Report

Vedanta Expects Revenue To Jump To $50 Billion In Two Years' Time - Report

Vedanta Ltd expects annual revenue of $50 billion in the next two to three years, roughly double projected revenues for fiscal year 2023.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 04:23 PM IST
Vedanta Expects Revenue To Jump To $50 Billion In Two Years' Time - Report banner

Metals to oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd expects annual revenue of $50 billion in the next two to three years, roughly double projected revenues for fiscal year 2023, as it looks to ramp up production, including metals used in electric car batteries, its chairman said.

Vedanta reported 1.327 trillion rupees ($16.05 billion) in revenues in the fiscal year that ended in March, up from 880.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

"We'll go to $50 billion in two years' time and this will increase the production of copper, aluminium, zinc," Chairman Anil Agarwal told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy industry conference in Abu Dhabi.

Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn in September signed an initial agreement to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agarwal said the choice of Gujarat was decided after input from consultants as well as Foxconn and Vedanta teams, which looked at incentives, manpower and logistics in several states.

It is not immediately clear when a final agreement would be signed for the semiconductor plant. When asked about this, Agarwal said: "Foxconn people are working, we are working, but this is all done."

He said Vedanta had total debt of $12 billion.

"We will be in two years' time zero debt - two or three years' time," he said.

Vedanta is interested in potential collaborations with Saudi Arabia's mining sector and talent pools there, Agarwal said, adding that countries in the Middle East were "very keen" to create an undersea electricity link with the Indian subcontinent.

"I'm very bullish on Middle East," Agarwal said.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Vedanta Expects Revenue To Jump To $50 Billion In Two Years' Time - Report
Vedanta Expects Revenue To Jump To $50 Billion In Two Years' Time - Report
3 days ago
Vedanta Expects Revenue To Jump To $50 Billion In Two Years' Time - Report
Vedanta Expects Revenue To Jump To $50 Billion In Two Years' Time - Report
24 days ago
Vedanta, Foxconn To Invest $19.5 Billion In India's Gujarat For Chip, Display Project
Vedanta, Foxconn To Invest $19.5 Billion In India's Gujarat For Chip, Display Project
2 months ago
Vedanta Sees No Funding Problems For Indian Chip JV With Foxconn
Vedanta Sees No Funding Problems For Indian Chip JV With Foxconn
2 months ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line