Volvo Cars Daqing Plant In China Is Powered By 100% Climate Neutral Electricity

Volvo Cars' manufacturing plant in Daqing, China is now powered by 100 per cent climate neutral electricity and follows in the footsteps of the company's other large Chinese manufacturing plant in Chengdu, which reached the same milestone last year. With the addition of Daqing, Volvo Cars' global manufacturing network is now powered by close to 90 per cent climate neutral electricity.

Going forward, the Daqing plant in Heilongjiang province will be powered by electricity generated from biomass (83 per cent) and wind power (17 per cent), which is estimated to bring down the plant's annual CO2 emissions by around 34,000 tonnes. More specifically, the biomass power plants that supply the Daqing site are using locally and sustainably-sourced agricultural and forestry residues.

Javier Varela, senior vice president for industrial operations and quality, said, "To achieve our ambitious climate targets, tackling emissions from our manufacturing network is crucial and I am very pleased that Daqing is now powered by 100 per cent climate neutral electricity."

For Volvo Cars to achieve its target of climate neutral manufacturing operations by 2025, it needs access to climate neutral electricity and heating. Achieving this target requires Volvo Cars to find local partners in government and business that support development of sustainable alternatives.

Volvo Cars' climate neutral manufacturing target is part of the company's climate plan, one of the most ambitious in the automotive industry. The centrepiece of the plan is Volvo Cars' ambition to be a fully electric car brand by 2030, with only pure electric cars in its line-up.

