TVS X First Ride: In Pictures

The TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India. We got a chance to spend some time with it at TVS’ test track in Hosur. Here’s the first ride review in pictures
By Janak Sorap

5 mins read

05-Nov-23 04:54 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Heavily feature-packed electric scooter
  • Second electric scooter by TVS after the iQube
  • Most expensive electric scooter on sale in India

This is the new TVS X, the Hosur-based two-wheeler brand’s second electric two-wheeler offering in the market. At Rs 2.49 lakh, the X is the most expensive electric scooter in the market, by a significant margin in comparison to its rivals. And that leaves us with the question, who is this electric scooter for? What’s its purpose? And more. If you have been keeping an eye on the electric two-wheeler market or have been planning to purchase one, we are sure you too would have such questions on your mind as well. To answer those questions we found ourselves on the saddle of the X after TVS invited me along with other journos to their Hosur factory to test ride it around the test track. Here are the initial impressions on TVS’ second electric scooter, the X, in pictures.

 

The X visually is very appealing thanks to the Creon concept that TVS showcased during the 2018 Auto Expo. Interestingly, from concept to reality TVS hasn’t deviated much which is a good thing. The overall design of the X is sporty with sharp lines giving it a striking stance. There is a hint of Ntorq 125 at the front, but nothing to complain about.

The overall bodywork is a combination of sharp panels while the front is characterised by a vertically stacked LED headlight that is accompanied by cornering lamps and dynamic turn indicators. The handlebar has an exposed look with just a petite windscreen to deflect the wind. While the tail section is nicely sculpted with the split-seat design and vertical tail lamp.


The X is built around the Xeleton platform, which is an exposed twin-spar aluminium frame with a cast aluminium subframe bolted to it. Besides the benefits of a better chassis design and rigidity, it also accentuates the X’s sporty credentials and styling. The spine of the frame, which usually is offered as floorboard on other scooters, is taken up by the battery and the charging port. It is a design that’s similar to the Yamaha Aerox 155.


Features on the X are its chief highlights and it begins with the massive tilt-adjustable 10.25-inch colour TFT display that is packed to the brim with an exhaustive list of features. Besides navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and other connected features, one can also customise the home screen with widgets, browse the internet, watch reels or YT shorts, and play games, while the scooter is stationary.


Moreover, the TVS X comes with cruise control, hill-hold assist and reverse assist as well. While TVS doesn’t offer the X with a physical key, one can unlock the X via the smartphone, a dedicated smartwatch, or by entering an access code. Lastly, the X comes with an under-seat storage compartment of 19 litres that can accommodate a full-size helmet and has provision for charging electronic devices. 


The X is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and an offset-mounted monoshock at the rear holding the single-sided trailing swingarm. The motor powering the rear wheel is also mounted onto the swingarm. For braking, the X employs disc brakes at both ends, a 220 mm disc at the front and a 195 mm disc at the rear, and is the only scooter in the market to offer single-channel ABS. The X rides on 12-inch sporty alloy wheels shod with silica compound rubber.


Coming to the energy core of the X, the scooter is equipped with a 4.4 kWh battery pack that powers the permanent magnet electric motor and is capable of producing a peak power of 11 kW (approximately 14.75 bhp), and continuous power output of 7 kW (9.38 bhp). Meanwhile, peak torque output is rated at 40 Nm. This power can be accessed via three modes - Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic, the first for economy riding and the third for spirited.


TVS says that X is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 4.5 seconds and is capable of achieving a top speed of 105 kmph. Meanwhile, in Xtealth mode, the acceleration is gradual while the top speed is limited to 45 kmph, and in Xtride mode, which is for everyday riding, offers brisk acceleration and a top speed of 75 kmph.


Coming to the range and charging aspects, on a full charge the X is rated to deliver a range of 140 km in Xtealth mode, which is in the ballpark of the mark of most premium electric scooter offerings in the market.


Owing to the sporty credentials, the seating position on the X is mainly upright, but one can scoot a bit back, and move the feet further back along the footboard for a more engaging stance. The twin-spar chassis, and suspension setup that’s tuned to the stiffer side lets you carry a good amount of speed into corners.

As mentioned at the start, the TVS X is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, which makes it the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in the market. And to add to that, TVS will sell the chargers separately, so, the portable 950W charger is priced at Rs 16,275, while the wall-mounted 3 kW rapid charger is approximately priced around Rs 22,000-25,000, which is a lot and needs to be taken into consideration at the time of purchase.


That said, after spending a few hours riding the new X at the test track, it is clear that like most of the products that TVS offers in its portfolio, this one too offered a high level of engineering, technology and design, and for that the X is indeed a very impressive scooter. It will without any doubt grab a lot of eyeballs for its looks and features, but will largely remain an exclusive machine to own, mainly because of its pricing. It is a scooter for the type of buyer who is aware of the cost and yet has already made up their mind on making the purchase. For them, it’s about factors like exclusivity, unique features and bragging rights which appeal more to them, rather than price or the competition.

