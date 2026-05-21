Top 5 Safest Cars Under ₹10 Lakh In India (May 2026) As Per Bharat NCAP Ratings
- Top 5 safest cars under ₹10 lakh
- Based on the latest BNCAP ratings
- 2 Tata cars on the list
The word “safety” is often misunderstood among car buyers. Many think safety is only about the build quality of a car; some believe features such as multiple airbags and electronic stability programme define safety, while others think crash test ratings alone represent safety. However, the truth is that safety is an umbrella term and should include all these aspects. That said, the crash test rating of a car should still be one of the top priorities to consider before buying a vehicle.
So, here is the list of the top 5 safest cars under Rs 10 lakh according to the latest Bharat NCAP ratings. Do note this list includes cars that have at least one variant with an ex-showroom price of under Rs 10 lakh.
Also Read: Ex-Showroom Price vs On-Road Price in India: What You Actually Pay for Your Car or Bike
5. Kia Syros
Ex-showroom Price - ₹8.40 lakh to ₹15.80 lakh
The Kia Syros was recently facelifted, but this sub-4 metre SUV had already been tested by Bharat NCAP last year, where it secured a 5-star safety rating under the BNCAP crash test protocols. The Syros scored 30.21 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), while in Child Occupant Protection (COP) it scored 44.42 out of 49.
According to BNCAP, the models tested were the SYROS HTX PLUS 7DCT and HTK (O) 6MT variants. Later, in April 2026, the safety rating was extended to additional variants as well.
The car is known for its feature-rich cabin and is also among the most spacious and practical 5-seater SUVs under ₹10 lakh. It is priced between ₹8.40 lakh and ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.
Also Read: Petrol vs Diesel vs Hybrid Cars in India (2026): Which Fuel Type Makes More Sense for Your Usage?
4. Tata Punch
Ex-showroom Price - ₹5.65 lakh to ₹10.60 lakh
No safe car list feels complete without Tata. Under ₹10 lakh, Tata has four cars that have secured a 5-star BNCAP rating. However, on this list,we are starting with Punch.
The ICE version of punch has scored 30.58 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the BNCAP crash test.According to BNCAP, the tested models were the Pure+ CNG AMT and Accomplished CNG MT variants. However, the safety ratings were later revised and extended to all variants in February 2026.
The car is known for its SUV-like styling and impressive practicality, especially in the CNG version, thanks to the twin-cylinder technology which helps retain usable boot space. It is priced between ₹5.65 lakh and ₹10.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
3. Skoda Kylaq
Ex-showroom Price - ₹7.59 lakh to ₹12.99 lakh
If you are looking for a safe car with a fun-to-drive character under ₹10 lakh, then the Kylaq could definitely impress you. Adding to its appeal is the fact that it secured a 5-star crash test rating in the BNCAP crash test.
The SUV scored 30.88 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), while in Child Occupant Protection (COP) it scored 45 out of 49.
The compact SUV is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and is priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be a strong option for buyers looking for a safe yet enjoyable car to drive under ₹10 lakh.
Also Read: Step-by-Step Guide To RC Transfer And RTO Paperwork For Pre-Owned Vehicles In India
2. Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price - ₹8.00 lakh to ₹15.82 lakh
The Venue was recently tested by BNCAP and secured a 5-star crash test rating with impressive scores. It achieved 31.15 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), while in Child Occupant Protection (COP) it scored 44.46 out of 49.
The car is well known for its feature-loaded cabin and wide variety of engine and transmission options, including a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo GDi petrol, and diesel engine. It is priced between ₹8.00 lakh and ₹15.82 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: What is a BH Number Plate? Benefits, Eligibility, Charges, and How to Apply in India
1. Tata Punch EV
Ex-showroom Price - ₹9.69 lakh to ₹12.59 lakh
Topping the list is the Punch EV, which achieved the highest score in the BNCAP crash test among cars under ₹10 lakh.The EV scored an impressive 31.46 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection, while in Child Occupant Protection it scored 45 out of 49.
Priced between ₹9.69 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with two battery pack options-a 30 kWh battery offering a MIDC range of 315 km and a 40 kWh battery offering a MIDC range of 421 km.
For buyers looking for a safe, family-friendly, and affordable EV, the Punch EV makes for a strong package.
Related News
Latest Cars
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Honda City New GenExpected Price₹ 12 - 16.07 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-30
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Launched At Rs. 1.22 LakhThe new variant of the Pulsar N160 features gold USD forks, ABS, assist and slipper clutch, and other features.1 min read
- Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition SUVs Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.05 CroreThe GLE and GLS in this Night Edition will be offered in limited numbers.1 min read
- 2026 Honda City India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To ExpectThe 2026 Honda City facelift is all set to go on sale in India, and here's everything you can expect from the updated sedan.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | May 21, 2026New VinFast VF8 Shrinks In Size, Makes More Power & Offers 500 km RangeThe new-gen VF8 looks to buck the trend of new cars growing larger, with the second-gen EV sitting on an 110 mm shorter wheelbase.1 min read
- 2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?For 2026, the Tiago EV gets a new face with a more closed-off appearance, while the rear is in line with the updated look seen on the 2026 petrol-powered Tiago.2 mins read
- 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: What’s New?Tata has pulled the covers off the 2026 Tiago ahead of its launch on May 28, 2026.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | May 20, 2026Norton Manx R First Ride Review: Brit Superbike Killer?The Norton Manx R is not just another 200 bhp superbike chasing lap times — it is a motorcycle that tries to bring character, exclusivity and real-world usability back into the superbike experience.8 mins read
- car&bike Team | May 20, 2026Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet Review: Best Of Both WorldsThe Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet promises a strong mix of everyday comfort and track-focused safety. But does it? Let's find out.5 mins read
- Preetam Bora | May 11, 20262026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Review: What’s Good, What’s Not?The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets refreshed design, minor but meaningful tweaks to the engine, a stiffened chassis, new features and more. But is it worth recommending? Read on, to find out.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 11, 2026Audi SQ8 Review: The Performance SUV That Actually Makes SenseThe Audi SQ8 has the performance of a V8 seamlessly combined with the everyday luxury and comfort, making it one of the most complete performance SUVs on sale in India today.5 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | May 3, 2026River Indie Gen 3 Long Term Report: 1 Month, 400 km AfterAfter a month and 400 km, the River Indie impresses with its utility-first approach, smooth ride and standout design, despite a few everyday usability compromises.8 mins read