Top 5 Safest Cars Under ₹10 Lakh In India (May 2026) As Per Bharat NCAP Ratings

The word “safety” is often misunderstood among car buyers. Many think safety is only about the build quality of a car; some believe features such as multiple airbags and electronic stability programme define safety, while others think crash test ratings alone represent safety. However, the truth is that safety is an umbrella term and should include all these aspects. That said, the crash test rating of a car should still be one of the top priorities to consider before buying a vehicle.



So, here is the list of the top 5 safest cars under Rs 10 lakh according to the latest Bharat NCAP ratings. Do note this list includes cars that have at least one variant with an ex-showroom price of under Rs 10 lakh.



Also Read: Ex-Showroom Price vs On-Road Price in India: What You Actually Pay for Your Car or Bike



5. Kia Syros



Ex-showroom Price - ₹8.40 lakh to ₹15.80 lakh







The Kia Syros was recently facelifted, but this sub-4 metre SUV had already been tested by Bharat NCAP last year, where it secured a 5-star safety rating under the BNCAP crash test protocols. The Syros scored 30.21 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), while in Child Occupant Protection (COP) it scored 44.42 out of 49.



According to BNCAP, the models tested were the SYROS HTX PLUS 7DCT and HTK (O) 6MT variants. Later, in April 2026, the safety rating was extended to additional variants as well.



The car is known for its feature-rich cabin and is also among the most spacious and practical 5-seater SUVs under ₹10 lakh. It is priced between ₹8.40 lakh and ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.



Also Read: Petrol vs Diesel vs Hybrid Cars in India (2026): Which Fuel Type Makes More Sense for Your Usage?



4. Tata Punch

Ex-showroom Price - ₹5.65 lakh to ₹10.60 lakh







No safe car list feels complete without Tata. Under ₹10 lakh, Tata has four cars that have secured a 5-star BNCAP rating. However, on this list,we are starting with Punch.



The ICE version of punch has scored 30.58 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the BNCAP crash test.According to BNCAP, the tested models were the Pure+ CNG AMT and Accomplished CNG MT variants. However, the safety ratings were later revised and extended to all variants in February 2026.



The car is known for its SUV-like styling and impressive practicality, especially in the CNG version, thanks to the twin-cylinder technology which helps retain usable boot space. It is priced between ₹5.65 lakh and ₹10.60 lakh (ex-showroom).



3. Skoda Kylaq

Ex-showroom Price - ₹7.59 lakh to ₹12.99 lakh







If you are looking for a safe car with a fun-to-drive character under ₹10 lakh, then the Kylaq could definitely impress you. Adding to its appeal is the fact that it secured a 5-star crash test rating in the BNCAP crash test.

The SUV scored 30.88 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), while in Child Occupant Protection (COP) it scored 45 out of 49.



The compact SUV is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and is priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be a strong option for buyers looking for a safe yet enjoyable car to drive under ₹10 lakh.



Also Read: Step-by-Step Guide To RC Transfer And RTO Paperwork For Pre-Owned Vehicles In India





2. Hyundai Venue

Ex-showroom Price - ₹8.00 lakh to ₹15.82 lakh







The Venue was recently tested by BNCAP and secured a 5-star crash test rating with impressive scores. It achieved 31.15 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), while in Child Occupant Protection (COP) it scored 44.46 out of 49.



The car is well known for its feature-loaded cabin and wide variety of engine and transmission options, including a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo GDi petrol, and diesel engine. It is priced between ₹8.00 lakh and ₹15.82 lakh (ex-showroom).



Also Read: What is a BH Number Plate? Benefits, Eligibility, Charges, and How to Apply in India



1. Tata Punch EV

Ex-showroom Price - ₹9.69 lakh to ₹12.59 lakh







Topping the list is the Punch EV, which achieved the highest score in the BNCAP crash test among cars under ₹10 lakh.The EV scored an impressive 31.46 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection, while in Child Occupant Protection it scored 45 out of 49.



Priced between ₹9.69 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with two battery pack options-a 30 kWh battery offering a MIDC range of 315 km and a 40 kWh battery offering a MIDC range of 421 km.

For buyers looking for a safe, family-friendly, and affordable EV, the Punch EV makes for a strong package.