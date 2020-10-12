New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Goes On Sale In The Philippines

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan for the Philippines now comes with switchable ABS, dual-tone colours, redesigned side-stand and more as part of the upgrades.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
The Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced from Rs. 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India expand View Photos
The Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced from Rs. 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India

Highlights

  • The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan draws power from the same 411 cc motor
  • The bike has been upgraded with switchable ABS and better brakes
  • The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan recently went on sale in the US as well

The made-in-India Royal Enfield Himalayan has been introduced in the Philippines for the 2021 model year. The adventure motorcycle has been on sale in the South East Asian country for a while but now comes with a handful of upgrades that were introduced with the BS6 compliant version in India. The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced at 299,000 Philippine Peso (around ₹ 4.52 lakh), which is competitive for the country. The bike is exported from India to the Philippines, which is one of the reasons for its high price compared to the model sold in India.

Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features

3gdp2rvc

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new dual-tone colour options

With respect to the changes, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is offered in new dual-tone colours including Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray. The colours will be sold alongside the existing single-tone options including Granite Black, Snow White, and Sleet Gray. In addition, the bike now comes with switchable ABS allowing riders to turn off the rear ABS when going off-road, along with a better braking set-up and a redesigned side stand.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of ₹ 1837

The 411 cc single-cylinder engine now meets the BS6 emission norms in India and the updated engine is also supplied overseas while meeting location emission regulations. The motor develops 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. More recently, the Himalayan received a price hike of ₹ 1837, taking the total price increase over the BS4 version to ₹ 10,000. The Himalayan is on sale in a number of markets globally and was also recently launched in the US with the updates. The bike was also a popular choice in South Korea, where the brand commenced operations last year.

711sd4n8

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be offered with a host of personalisation options right from the factory

0 Comments

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is working to introduce the Meteor 350, its all-new offering later in the year. Specifications of the upcoming motorcycle were also leaked online recently. The Thunderbird 350 replacement has ben delayed several times now and latest reports indicate a post-Diwali launch for the motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be groundbreaking for the brand in several ways and promises to offer Bluetooth connectivity, a new platform, newly-developed engine and lots more.

