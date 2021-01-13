2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo India Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date

Tata Motors is officially unveiling the new turbo petrol version of the Altroz today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the event here.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo model is expected to be offered in three trims - XT, XZ and XZ+

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is all set to get a new turbo petrol option this month, and the company is officially unveiling the car today. The new model has been christened Tata Altroz iTurbo, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the event here. Essentially just a new engine option for the car, the new Altroz iTurbo is expected to be offered in three trims - XT, XZ and XZ+. Also, as per a brochure that was leaked online, the car will get 5 colour options, an all-new Harbour Blue shade along with the existing High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red, and Avenue White.

Powering the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will be a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, sourced from Nexon. However, for the Altroz, Tata has de-tuned the motor, which is likely to offer 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The same engine on the Nexon SUV produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of power figure. The car will be capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 13 seconds. Transmission duties will be carried out a 5-speed manual gearbox only, however, a DCT automatic could be introduced later.

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will be a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, sourced from Nexon

(Image Courtesy: TeamBHP)

Visually the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will remain largely identical to the standard model, featuring the same glossy black grille with swept-back projector headlamps LED DRLs, large fog lamps and a wide airdam. It will also continue to get the optional black roof and black styling elements at the rear. Inside, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will get light grey interiors with leather seats. The features will remain similar to the standard model. The turbocharged iteration of the Altroz will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering a range of connected functions.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Unveiling of The New Tata Altroz iTurbo:

Jan 13, 2021
Tata Altroz iTurbo Official Debut - LIVE!
The overall design of the car will largely remain identical to the regular model but it will be introduced in a new Harbour Blue colour.
Jan 13, 2021
Tata Altroz iTurbo Official Debut - LIVE!
The 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo, powered by a new turbocharged petrol engine, is all set to make its official debut today. We'll be bringing you all the live updates from the unveiling event, so keep watching this space.