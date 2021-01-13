2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo India Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is all set to get a new turbo petrol option this month, and the company is officially unveiling the car today. The new model has been christened Tata Altroz iTurbo, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the event here. Essentially just a new engine option for the car, the new Altroz iTurbo is expected to be offered in three trims - XT, XZ and XZ+. Also, as per a brochure that was leaked online, the car will get 5 colour options, an all-new Harbour Blue shade along with the existing High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red, and Avenue White.

Also Read: Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect

Powering the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will be a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, sourced from Nexon. However, for the Altroz, Tata has de-tuned the motor, which is likely to offer 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The same engine on the Nexon SUV produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of power figure. The car will be capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 13 seconds. Transmission duties will be carried out a 5-speed manual gearbox only, however, a DCT automatic could be introduced later.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will be a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, sourced from Nexon (Image Courtesy: TeamBHP)

Visually the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will remain largely identical to the standard model, featuring the same glossy black grille with swept-back projector headlamps LED DRLs, large fog lamps and a wide airdam. It will also continue to get the optional black roof and black styling elements at the rear. Inside, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will get light grey interiors with leather seats. The features will remain similar to the standard model. The turbocharged iteration of the Altroz will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering a range of connected functions.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Unveiling of The New Tata Altroz iTurbo: