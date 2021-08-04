2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch Highlights; Price, Features, Specification, Images

  • Home
The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift is all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
04-Aug-21 10:22 AM IST
The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift has gone on sale in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here. The updated Tata Tiago NRG is expected to borrow its cues from the existing Tiago facelift which was launched in early 2020. However, it will come with more rugged styling, featuring beefy side and underbody cladding, new alloys and NRG badging. The Tata Tiago NRG will be the third new model to be launched by the company this year, after the Altroz iTurbo and the Safari. Seventh if you count the Tiago Special Edition and the Dark Edition models of the Altroz, Nexon and Harrier.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift: Things We Know So Far

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG Faceliftnew green body colour option with black roof and ORVMs

Based on the spy photos we have seen recently, visually the updated Tiago NRG will come with thick black cladding that runs around the entire bottom portion of the car, covering the wheel arches, bumpers, underbody and the lower profile of the car. It will also get new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, black ORVMs with integrated LED indicators and a black roof. The car also gets a large black insert on the hatch that houses the ' Tiago' and 'NRG' badges, while the cabin will be similar to regular Tiago but treated in all black.

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Launch Date Confirmed

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago NRG will come with Tiago's 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of 2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift:


