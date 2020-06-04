New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Teased; To Make Global Debut On June 24

The Volkswagen Arteon will not only get its first major update but the manufacturer has also confirmed the classic Gran Turismo and Shooting Brake variants will follow.

The Volkswagen Arteon was launched in 2017 and gets a mid-cycle refresh

It was in 2017 that Volkswagen first showcased the Arteon and it was a car that really showcased the company's potential for adding a gran Turismo to its portfolio. Now, the company is all set to give it a major update and is set to reveal the classic Gran Turismo and also the Shooting Brake variant of the Arteon on June 24 and we look forward to what it has to offer.

This model is both dynamic and elegant and impresses with the flexible concept of an estate. Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Group Design and Volkswagen brand's Design department said, "With the Arteon Shooting Brake we have created a new balance between speed, power and space."

Also Read: Volkswagen India Goes Digital With Used Car Business With Das Welt Auto 3.0

Volkswagen will introduce a major update of the model line for the debut of the two Arteon versions. In the vehicle interior, the Arteon will be given a completely new cockpit environment to match the exclusive charisma of these models. Integrated here: the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB3) systems to ensure the best possible connectivity. From a technological perspective, the drive range has been re-aligned, too. 

volkswagen arteon

The exterior will get a fresh while the interior will see more tech packed in on the new Volkswagen Arteon

All engines will feature high levels of efficiency as well as low emissions and powerful torque. This maximum efficiency is achieved by innovative, future-oriented engine and emissions technologies. Furthermore, intelligent assist systems will also be introduced in this avant-garde model line. One example: thanks to "Travel Assist", highly assisted driving - within the system limits - will be possible in the new Arteon models for the first time if required. Designed particularly with long-distance journeys in mind, these Volkswagen models will take over steering, acceleration and braking up to speeds of 210 kmph - under the control of the driver.

The company has not yet provided any more details about what will power the car and we'll know soon about all of it on June 24.

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen
T-Roc

