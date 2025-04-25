Login
Latest News
Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million UnitsMaruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY262025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Sell Car

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 tomorrow at the Hunterhood festival
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Will now get a new LED headlamp.
  • Will likely receive a revised rear suspension setup.
  • To be powered by the same engine as before.

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the newest iteration of its most affordable motorcycle, the Hunter 350 tomorrow, on April 26. The first update for the motorcycle since its conception, the latest Hunter 350 will debut at Hunterhood, a motorcycle-themed festival centred around the bike. Recently spied, the changes on the new motorcycle are expected to revolve around new colour schemes, in addition to a few feature updates. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Leaked Before Launch
 

Design

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2025 leaked launched carandbike India edited 1

The 2025 Hunter 350 will receive a new LED headlamp setup

 

While the basic design of the outgoing Hunter 350 will be retained, the motorcycle will receive a few minor changes on the outside. The biggest change will be an all-new LED headlamp, which will retain the same round shape, and offer better visibility when compared to the halogen unit on the outgoing model. Another difference will include a range of new colour schemes. In the few times it was spied, the motorcycle has been spotted in all-new Red, White and Black liveries.

 

Also Read: 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Debut On April 26
 

Features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2025 leaked launched carandbike India edited 4

The Hunter 350 will retain the round part-analog, part-digital cluster


The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to largely remain the same on the feature front, and will be equipped with a round part-analog, part-digital cluster in addition to the company’s tripper dash. One possible change, however, could be replacement of the USB-A port with a C-type port. 
 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced

 

Cycle Parts

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2025 leaked launched carandbike India edited 2

The motorcycle will likely get revised rear suspension

 

Another change on the upcoming motorcycle will likely be a revised version of the twin-shock rear suspension setup, effectively addressing a flaw of the outgoing model. While the current motorcycle has a rather stiff ride quality, the updated setup will likely be tuned for better comfort. However, expect all other aspects of the bike on the mechanical front to remain the same as before.
 

Powertrain


The 2025 Hunter 350 will continue to be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.


