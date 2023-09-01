Login

All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new Bullet moves to Royal Enfield’s J-Series platform and shares much with the likes of the Classic 350 and Meteor 350.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

01-Sep-23 11:15 AM IST

Story

Highlights

    UPDATE: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India; Starts At Rs 1.74 Lakh

     

    Royal Enfield is set to launch the all-new Bullet 350 in India today. The new Bullet will be underpinned by a new platform also used by the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The motorcycle will also share many common parts with its 350 cc siblings including the new J-Series engine.

     

    Based on previous spy pictures, the new Bullet will carry forward the same basic design as the outgoing model replete with the tear-drop fuel tank and round light clusters. As per a leaked brochure document the new Bullet will be available in three variants with differences in trimming, features and paint finishes.

     

    Also read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet Launching Today: Here’s What We Know So Far
     

    The base variant is likely to get chrome engine covers while the mid-spec variant will get the chrome-finished engine along with gold pinstriping on the tank. The top, meanwhile will have ‘Coppa pin-striping', 3D gold badging and a dual-tone finish on the fuel tank along with a blacked-out engine. The base variant is also expected to get a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear while the higher variants are expected to feature discs on either end. Single-channel ABS will be standard while higher variants are likely to get dual-channel ABS.

     

    Also read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications Leaked

     

    The Bullet will sit on the same double-cradle chassis as the Classic 350 with the, now familiar, 349 cc, SOHC engine. The unit churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm in the Classic 350 and could offer similar figures in the Bullet. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

     

    Here are all the live updates from the launch:

     

    Image source

    # Bullet 350# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Bikes# Motorcycles

    Royal Enfield is set to launch the all-new Bullet 350 in India today.

     

    Royal Enfield is set to unveil and roll out the new Bullet 350 shortly

    Siddhartha Lal, MD, Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Bullet 350.

     

    Here is the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

    The Royal Enfield Bullet will be available in five paint shades.

    The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced from Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Military Red and Military Black variants.

    The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black are priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Bullet 350 Black Gold is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

    For all details on the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350, you can read our launch story here.

