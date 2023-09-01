All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

UPDATE: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India; Starts At Rs 1.74 Lakh

Royal Enfield is set to launch the all-new Bullet 350 in India today. The new Bullet will be underpinned by a new platform also used by the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The motorcycle will also share many common parts with its 350 cc siblings including the new J-Series engine.

Based on previous spy pictures, the new Bullet will carry forward the same basic design as the outgoing model replete with the tear-drop fuel tank and round light clusters. As per a leaked brochure document the new Bullet will be available in three variants with differences in trimming, features and paint finishes.

The base variant is likely to get chrome engine covers while the mid-spec variant will get the chrome-finished engine along with gold pinstriping on the tank. The top, meanwhile will have ‘Coppa pin-striping', 3D gold badging and a dual-tone finish on the fuel tank along with a blacked-out engine. The base variant is also expected to get a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear while the higher variants are expected to feature discs on either end. Single-channel ABS will be standard while higher variants are likely to get dual-channel ABS.

The Bullet will sit on the same double-cradle chassis as the Classic 350 with the, now familiar, 349 cc, SOHC engine. The unit churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm in the Classic 350 and could offer similar figures in the Bullet. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

