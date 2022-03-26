Anand Mahindra Responds To Tweet Applauding XUV700's Safety

  • Home
The GNCAP 5-star rated SUV was seen crashing into a bus at high speed on a highway
authorBy Mihir R. Barve
26-Mar-22 12:08 PM IST
CCTV footage of a Mahindra XUV700 crashing into a TamilNadu transport bus recently surfaced on social media. The video posted by MotoWagon shows a white coloured XUV700 collide head-on into a bus crossing the highway. The SUV couldn't slow down in time to avoid the impact. However, despite the high speed the SUV was doing, the cabin of the car remained largely undamaged and in one piece, thanks to its bonnet absorbing most of the impact forces. All the passengers in the SUV were also safe, owing to the car's multiple safety features.

Responding to this tweet, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, also said that safety was the predominant design objective behind designing all of Mahindra's vehicles, while also being grateful that all the passengers were safe.

XUV700 also recently scored a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants at Global NCAP crash test, and we extensively told you about the results then. By scoring 16.03 points of a possible 17, the car is amongst the highest-rated of the Indian made vehicles tested since 2014. The car's structure is also rated as stable. The XUV700 has dual front airbags, ABS or antilock brakes, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. But higher variants have side airbags, side head curtain airbags, ESC or Electronic Stability Control, and even ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

At the recently concluded 2022 carandbike awards, the XUV700 won the Mid-size SUV of the Year and Viewers' Choice Car of the Year award and was also the runner-up for the Car Of The Year. 

Image Source: MotoWagon
