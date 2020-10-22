Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh

Ashok Leyland launched its new range of Boss LE and LX Trucks, featuring the i-Gen6 BS-VI technology with prices starting at ₹ 18 lakh, (ex-showroom, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai). Both vehicles will address the 11.1 tonne to 14.05 tonne GVW market in the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment and customers can choose from multiple combinations - loading span from 14 feet to 24 feet and body type options include high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper.

Also Read: CV Sales September 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over August

Ashok Leyland is targeting catering to various businesses logistics needs with the Boss range.

Ashok Leyland is catering to multiple businesses with the Boss including usage for parcel & courier, poultry, white goods, agri-perishable goods, e-commerce, FMCG, auto parts and reefer among others. Customers can choose from two cabin options and the company says they can expect multiple improvements over BS-IV technology like up to 7 per cent higher fluid efficiency, up to 5 per cent better tyre life, up to 30 per cent longer service interval and up to 5 per cent lower maintenance cost. The Boss range is equipped with digital solutions like i-Alert and remote diagnostics.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 1400 ICVs From Logistics Start-Up Procure Box

The Ashok Leyland Boss LE and LX comes with 4 year or 4 lakh km warranty.

Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO - Ashok Leyland said, "We have been on track with our plans, despite the challenging year we are all facing. Starting with the AVTR launch, followed by DigitAL Nxt suite of digital solutions, Bada Dost and now the Boss ICV trucks, we aim to give our customers the latest and most advanced products and technology. With this launch in our BOSS range, our ICV offering is now one of the best in the market. ICVs are seeing a spurt in demand and this is the best time to introduce our proven I-Gen6 BS-VI technology in one of our best-selling brands in the portfolio. These launches will further strengthen our portfolio and help us achieve our Vision of being in the Global Top 10 CV makers."

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Aims To Expand Its Global Footprint In The LCV Space

The Ashok Leyland Boss LE and LX comes with 4 year or 4 lakh km warranty which can be extended for up to 6 years. It also comes with 4 hours response and 48 hours restoration promise as part of the package. Ashok Leyland is also offering 'quick accident repair' and it will have an exclusive bay at workshops. There are over 3,000 touch points across India and Ashok Leyland is providing round the clock assistance as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.