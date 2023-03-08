Ashok Leyland Launches New ‘Embrace Equity’ Campaign

Ashok Leyland has launched a new campaign for the occasion of Women’s Day termed ‘Embrace Equity’. The campaign aims to promote equal opportunities for women and has invited 100 women in Delhi to their Driver Training Institute to train them in driving commercial vehicles. The women will learn from a training module which will prepare them to drive on different terrains and in different conditions. They will also be trained in self defense tactics during this period.

The campaign aims to change the perception of women in the world of commercial vehicles. The statement also said that Ashok Leyland recently partnered with the Delhi government's initiative - Mission Parivartan -- to train 180 women out of which many have now been employed as bus drivers with the Delhi Transportation Corporation.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We at Ashok Leyland pride ourselves in providing opportunities regardless of race, gender, ability, and background. We strongly believe that today no job is defined by gender. Today on International Women’s Day, we take pride in launching this unique initiative to invite 100 women to be trained on driving Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Buses at our Driver Training Center in Delhi. In line with our brand philosophy of “Koi Manzil Door Nahin” we aim to bring alive the dreams of these women.”