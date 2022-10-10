Audi India's Car Sales Grow 29 Per Cent In First Nine Months Of 2022

  • Home
Audi India announced that its car sales registered a growth of 29 per cent in the first nine months of 2022.
10-Oct-22
Highlights
  • Audi India sold 2,947 units between Jan-Sep 2022
  • Audi India's new car sales grew 29 per cent in Jan-Sep 2022
  • Audi India's used car sales grew 73 per cent

Audi also announced it retailed 2,947 units in the January - September 2022 period, which is 28.63 per cent up from 2,291 units retailed during the same period last year. Audi says that the launch of the new Audi A8 and Audi Q7 coupled with continued demand for the Audi e-Tron range, Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5 and the RS performance range have led to growth in sales.

Also Read: Audi A4 Gets New Colour Options Along With Added Features In India 

amhpb8ko

Audi A4
Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Our performance in the first nine months has laid the foundation for a positive performance in the remainder of the year. Robust growth, despite the semiconductor shortage and global supply-chain issues reiterates the customers' enthusiasm around the brand and our wide product portfolio. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting good growth on the back of sustained demand."

Also Read: Audi India's Used Car Sales Grew 73% Between Jan-Sep 2022 

rs0b736s

Audi e-tron

Audi Approved: Plus, the company's used car wing, registered a growth of 73 per cent in the first nine months of 2022. But do keep in mind that the absolute numbers are low and last year was not a good year for automotive sales anyway, due to the pandemic. Currently operating with eighteen Audi Approved: Plus showrooms across all major hubs in the country, Audi India is expanding rapidly and will have twenty-two pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022.

