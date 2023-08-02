Auto Sales July 2023: Royal Enfield Registers Sale Of 73,117 Motorcycles

Royal Enfield has reported its sales for the month of July 2023. The brand managed to sell 73,117 motorcycles, which is a considerable rise of 32 per cent compared to the 55,555 motorcycles sold in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

In terms of motorcycle sales, here are the details regarding the data for July and Year-to-Date (YTD) performance in 2023 compared to 2022. In July 2023, domestic motorcycle sales saw a substantial increase, with 66,062 units sold, representing a growth of 42 per cent compared to the 46,529 units sold in July 2022. Similarly, YTD data for 2023 showed a positive path, with 2,73,233 bikes sold, marking a 34 per cent growth from the 2,04,171 units sold during the same period in 2022.

However, there was a notable decline with regards to exports. In July 2023, exports recorded 7,055 units, indicating a 22 per cent decrease compared to the 9,026 units exported in July 2022. YTD figures for exports in 2023 amounted to 27,590 units, reflecting a noticeable decline of 29 per cent from the 38,589 units exported in the YTD period of 2022.

In total, when combining both domestic and export figures, July 2023 saw a cumulative motorcycle sales figure of 73,117 units, marking a healthy 32 per cent growth compared to the 55,555 units sold in July 2022. Looking at the YTD data, the total motorcycle sales for 2023 were 3,00,823 units, exhibiting a 24 per cent growth from the 2,42,760 units sold in the YTD period of 2022.

Recently, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 clocked a 2 lakh sales milestone

Moreover, Royal Enfield's roadster, the Hunter 350, achieved impressive sales milestones. Launched in August 2022, it reached one lakh sales by February 2023, followed by another one lakh sales in just five months. Additionally, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is making a return with Season 3. The upcoming racing season, named Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season ‘23, is set to begin in August 2023 and will feature three rounds of eight races, concluding in November 2023.