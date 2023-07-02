Auto Sales June 2023: Royal Enfield Posts Growth Of 23% Over June 2022

Indian biking giant Royal Enfield has posted its sales figures for June 2023. For this month, the brand has posted sales of 77,109 motorcycles. In comparison, the brand posted a sales number of 61,407 units during the same month in the previous financial year, which is a growth of 26 per for this year. Moreover, the brand also slated its best-ever performance for Q1FY24, with Royal Enfield achieving a 22 per cent growth compared to the same period of the last financial year.

While the brand has seen significant growth in the domestic market, in exports, Royal Enfield has witnessed a 14 per cent decline, with 11,142 units exported overseas in June 2022. Compared to that, the brand has only shipped 9614 units in June 2023.

As reported, Royal Enfield has commenced a local assembly unit and CKD facility in Nepal. This facility is set up in collaboration with Triveni Group, and the brand states that Nepal is an important market for the company. The facility has an assembly capacity of 20,000 units per year, spread over 1 lakh square feet.

Speaking about the performance for June 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield said, “At Royal Enfield it has been our constant endeavour to create products and experiences that excite our consumers and our recent performance is a testament to the fact that we have been able to do that well. I am thrilled to share that we continued our stellar growth momentum in FY24 and have registered our highest ever sales for the first quarter; beating our previous high of Q1FY19. Our recent products continue to perform well across India and International markets and we are optimistic that our exciting line-up of motorcycles will definitely enthrall the pure motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe.”