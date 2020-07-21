Bajaj Pulsar 150 And Pulsar 150 Neon Receive A Price Hike

Since the launch of BS6 models, this is the first price hike for the Pulsar 150 & second for the 150 Neon

Bajaj Auto has yet again increased the prices of the BS6 compliant Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 Neon in India. The motorcycles are now priced at ₹ 97 958 and ₹ 91,002, respectively (both ex-showroom, Delhi), and while the Pulsar 150 has become dearer by ₹ 1,025, the Pulsar 150 Neon is now more expensive by ₹ 999. While this is the first price hike for the Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 since its launch earlier this year, for the 150 Neon BS6, this is the second price hike since its launch in April. Previously, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon had received a price hike of ₹ 4,437 in June 2020.

Recently, Bajaj Auto also increased the prices of the Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar 180F, along with commuter bikes like the Bajaj CT100, CT110 and the Bajaj Platina 100. The price hike could be the result of rising input costs due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 is now priced at ₹ 97 958 and has received a price hike of ₹ 1025

Except for the price revision, there are no other changes made to the motorcycles. Both the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 Neon are powered by the same BS6 compliant 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine, which is now fuel-injected and makes 13.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm. However, the torque output is marginally different with the Pulsar 150 offering 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm, compared to the Pulsar 150 Neon, which develops a peak torque of 13.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This means the latter will be slightly peppier. Both motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon comes with a more vibrant colour palette and is cheaper by almost ₹ 7,000 compared to the regular Pulsar 150

Visually, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 only comes in two colour option - Black with Grey graphics and Black with Red graphics. The Pulsar 150 Neon, on the other hand, offers a more vibrant colour palette like - Black with Neon Red graphic, Black with Neon Silver graphics, and Matte Grey with Neon Lime Green Graphics. The 150 Neon also comes with matching Pulsar logo and grab rails, painted in the same neon shade as the rest of the graphics.

In terms of equipment, both motorcycles come with telescopic front forks and rear shock absorbers. As for braking duties, the Pulsar 150 comes with a 260 mm disc up front, while the Pulsar 150 Neon gets a 240 mm unit. Both bikes feature a 130 mm drum brake at the rear, along with a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) unit.

