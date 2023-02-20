BMW Developing Adaptive Cooling Feature For Motorcycles

Adaptive Cooling is an innovative feature by BMW. The automaker states that this feature makes the vehicle more aerodynamically efficient while proving the engine with the required air intake. While an open grille was always good for the engine in terms of cooling, it caused the radiator to create air resistance and thus render the vehicle less aerodynamically efficient.

The adaptive cooling feature works by closing the air intakes in a car’s grille whenever maximum cooling is not required to reduce air resistance. Reports now state that in its quest for perfect aerodynamics, BMW is also planning to employ the same feature in its motorcycle.



This feature aims the fix the issue of ‘oversized cooling arrangements’ in motorcycles

A patent document recently filed by BMW indicates that the brand will soon employ moveable air guiding devices in its motorcycles that can be opened and closed as per requirements. This feature also aims the fix the issue of ‘oversized cooling arrangements’ in motorcycles. BMW says that the cooling systems of its motorcycles are designed to handle extreme weather and performance conditions making it oversized for everyday use. The radiator in the motorcycles is placed where the airflow is maximum making it a substantial aerodynamic obstacle.

The Active Shutters will guide the airflow around the radiators rather than through it

The new Adaptive Cooling system will likely be arranged on the side or front region of the motorcycle and fastened to its frame. The document also stated that the air guiding element can be positioned to be in front of the radiator. The system will possibly be programmed to raise the shutters at a higher speed range to reduce air resistance and lower it at a reduced speed to let in more air. The active shutters will guide the airflow around the radiators rather than through it, leading to improved drag and aerodynamics. The system might also prove to be successful in protecting the rider against dirt elements while deployed.

The sketches featured in the patents show drawings of an adventure style motorcycle and the active shutters’ movement. It could be likely that is a reference to the upcoming R 1300 GS motorcycle featuring this new bit of tech. The BMW R 1300 GS is expected to launch by 2024. On the other hand, the patent filing doesn't really confirm anything, and it is still unknown if we will get to see this feature on any of BMW’s production models anytime soon.