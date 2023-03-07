2023 BMW Motorrad GS Experience Kicks Off; First Edition Held In Mumbai

BMW Motorrad India kicked off the 2023 GS Experience, with the first edition held in Mumbai. The BMW GS Experience is an off-road riding training programme, exclusively for BMW adventure motorcycle owners. It was held at BAR - Academy of Motorcycling, Mumbai over a weekend.

Designed exclusively for BMW GS owners the two-day level 1 program will help riders to master basics of off-road riding. The day 1 training program is for BMW GS owners of 650 cc and above GS bikes. While the day 2 is for BMW 310 GS riders. The training includes basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider position, enduro steering and other exercises such as gravel riding, emergency stops on slope, emergency braking and riding on inclines. Riders automatically qualify for level 2 training upon successful completion of level 1.

The GS Experience training also preambles the nationwide search for ‘Team India’, a trio of GS riders forming a team to contest the coveted International GS Trophy. BMW Motorrad recently announced the next destination for the International GS Trophy 2024 as Namibia. BMW Motorrad India will organise the GS Trophy qualifiers later this year.

BMW Motorrad will host this two-day immersive brand experience for GS enthusiasts across 11 cities – Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Bengaluru and Lucknow.