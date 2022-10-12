BNY Mellon Introduces EV Fleet Services For Employees

Financial Institution- BNY Mellon has announced a pilot project towards decarbonising its road fleet in India. The new project is part of its ongoing efforts to maintain carbon neutrality globally. In the first phase of the project, BNY Mellon will be unveiling a fleet of 20 BYD e6 electric vehicles on its company premises in Pune on a pilot basis. The company says that the move will help replace a large part of the current diesel-powered fleet eventually across India.

Sudish Panicker, Managing Director and Head, BNY Mellon Operations, India said, "The impending impact of climate change requires that every institution implement long-term thinking and grow responsibly. We believe the strength of our client solutions is underpinned by our own actions and behaviour as an enterprise, and such an initiative advances our ESG efforts."

Nitin Chandel, Managing Director, and Head, BNY Mellon Technology, India, said, "We are continuously looking to implement sustainable solutions across the value chain. Our intention is to electrify our entire corporate fleet by the end of 2025. The launch of this EV facility for our employees represents BNY Mellon's vision to convert 'Smart Pune' into 'Sustainable Pune' and help the city in combating climate change and reduce pollution." This first set of electric vehicles are likely to make 30000 trips and expected to save over 99,000 kgs of carbon emissions annually.

The BYD e6 has a combined WLTC claimed range of 415 km on a single charge and will primarily be used as part of the BNY Mellon's employee transportation program in Pune and Chennai. It says that the project will further instil a sense of responsibility amongst its employees to take a constructive step at a personal level in building a sustainable future for upcoming generations.