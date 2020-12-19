New Cars and Bikes in India
BP Expands Renewable Energy Supply Deal With Amazon In Europe

BP said the deal was a key part of its strategy to transform into an integrated energy company.

Published:
BP would supply Amazon with an additional 404 megawatts of wind power in Europe starting in 2022
BP would supply Amazon with an additional 404 megawatts of wind power in Europe starting in 2022

Oil major BP has expanded a renewable energy supply deal with Amazon.com Inc to power the U.S. e-commerce giant's operations and Amazon Web Services in Europe, the British company said on Thursday.

The company said it would supply Amazon with an additional 404 megawatts of wind power in Europe, starting in 2022, with more than half of that sourced from a new wind project in Sweden and the rest from two new wind projects in Scotland.

BP said the deal was a key part of its strategy to transform into an integrated energy company.

