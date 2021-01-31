New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales January 2021: Toyota Registers 92% Sales Growth In The Domestic Market

Toyota has recorded a growth of 92 per cent selling 11,126 units in January 2021 as compared to 5,804 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Charanpreet Singh
Toyota had sold a total of 5,804 units in the domestic market in January 2020.
Highlights

  • Toyota registered a 92% hike in total sales in January 2021
  • The new Toyota Fortuner facelift was launched in India this month
  • Over 50,000 units of Toyota & Suzuki Alliance models retailed

Toyota India has announced its monthly sales figures for the month of January 2021. The Japanese carmaker recorded a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 92 per cent in domestic sales in January 2021 by retailing 11,126 units compared to 5,804 units sold in the same month a year ago. Compared to last month, the January sales number witnessed a month-on-month (M-o-M) growth of almost 32 per cent, wherein the carmaker had retailed 7487 units. However, the carmaker retailed 8,508 units in November 2020, which was majorly driven by the festive season.

vg6rjs0o

The Toyota Fortuner facelift was launched in the country earlier this month

In the last five months, the carmaker has launched three products in the Indian market which includes Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta facelift and Fortuner facelift. The updated Innova Crysta was launched in the country in December while the Fortuner facelift went on sale earlier this month. The facelifted Fortuner gets a starting price of ₹ 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the month's performance, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President TKM said, "The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise. We launched the new Fortuner and Legender in the New Year to cater to the growing aspirations of our loyal customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance. We are humbled by the tremendous customer response for both the models, which shows in the continued trust and confidence in the Fortuner, which has been the segment leader since its launch more than a decade ago. Moreover, the new Innova Crysta launched in November last year, has also received an overwhelming response from the market.

Newsbeep
ded2gmuk

Last month, Toyota clocked total sales milestone of over 50,000 units for Glanza and Urban Cruiser in India

0 Comments

He further mentioned, "Last month, we also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units for the Toyota-Suzuki alliance models, Glanza & the Urban Cruiser, ever since the launch of Glanza in June 2019. Both the models have proved their popularity in their respective segments and have also allowed us to welcome many new customers into the Toyota family."

