carandbike Awards 2022: Premium SUV Of The Year - Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace faced some strong competition from its German rivals like the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback among others.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
17-Mar-22 11:49 PM IST
The Jaguar I-Pace is quite well known for bagging awards right from the start. It was the World Car Of The Year in 2019 and even bagged the design of the year at WCOTY in the same year. And its no different for the I-Pace at carandbike awards this year, despite it facing some strong competition from its German rivals like the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback among others. Jaguar entered the electric car space with the launch of the I-Pace in India last year.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Review

The Jaguar I-Pace comes with two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front and rear axle respectively, which develop a combined power output of 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the AWD system. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. The model comes with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes using a 100 kW rapid charger. However, the 7 kW AC wall box charger will take about 10 hours for a full charge. It's feature rich too as gets electrically adjustable Luxtec sport seats, 380-watt Merdian Sound System, Interactive Driver Display, 3D Surround Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, animated Directional Indicators, Head-Up Display (HUD), Adaptive Cruise Control, and much more.

