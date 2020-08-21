New Cars and Bikes in India
China's Budget EV Maker Kandi Eyes Setting Up North American Manufacturing Plant

Many Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers are looking at the United States for expansion as demand for EVs picks up and Kandi Technologies is looking to tap into the potential with a manufacturing plant for electric and off-road vehicles.

Kandi introduced its first electric vehicles in the US in July, the most affordable EVs in the country

Chinese battery and electric car maker Kandi Technologies Group Inc said on Thursday it is actively exploring setting up an electric and off-road vehicle manufacturing plant in North America. The US-listed company said it is in the early stages of discussions with various partners, including local government agencies from the US-Mexico border, but warned negotiations would not guarantee that a plant will be built. Many Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers are looking at the United States for expansion as demand for EVs picks up.

China's Li Auto Inc, backed by food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, recently made a Nasdaq debut. Xpeng, backed by Alibaba and Xiaomi, filed for a U.S. listing in July.

Kandi said it plans to forge a position in North America's electric vehicle market by offering lower-cost vehicles after eliminating shipping costs and tariffs.

The company recently began accepting pre-orders for its K23 and K27 EV models in the United States, priced at $9,999 and $19,999 with the federal tax credit.

The vehicles will be available for delivery from the fourth quarter of 2020.

China's Budget EV Maker Kandi Eyes Setting Up North American Manufacturing Plant
