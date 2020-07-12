New Cars and Bikes in India

Chinese EV Maker Li Auto Files For U.S. Listing

The Beijing-based company, led by chief executive Li Xiang, sold 9,666 vehicles in the first six months this year. China's overall electric vehicle market, however, fell for the twelfth straight month in June.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The move comes as share prices of EV makers including Tesla Inc and Nio Inc have surged in recent months.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc, backed by food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering. The move, announced on Friday, comes as share prices of EV makers including Tesla Inc and Nio Inc have surged in recent months. Five-year-old Li Auto, formerly known as CHJ Automotive, is building Li ONE extended-range electric sport-utility vehicles in China's eastern city of Changzhou.

Also Read: Honda Invests In China's CATL, To Jointly Develop EV Batteries

fvpaj7n

Li Auto has 21 showrooms in China and aims to operate 60 by the end of this year.

Unlike rival Tesla and Nio's pure battery electric vehicles, Li ONE allows drivers to charge their cars with electricity or gasoline. Li Auto has 21 showrooms in China, the world's biggest auto market, and aims to operate 60 by the end of this year.

The Beijing-based company, led by chief executive Li Xiang, sold 9,666 vehicles in the first six months this year. China's overall electric vehicle market, however, fell for the twelfth straight month in June.

0 Comments

In a filing to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Li Auto said it intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "LI". Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS are the underwriters for the IPO. Reuters reported in January that Li Auto filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise at least $500 million, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
This Mumbai Three-Wheeler With A Washbasin, Sanitiser, Wi-Fi & More Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed
This Mumbai Three-Wheeler With A Washbasin, Sanitiser, Wi-Fi & More Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed
Strong Sales In Rural Markets Drive Recovery Of Auto Industry Post Lockdown
Strong Sales In Rural Markets Drive Recovery Of Auto Industry Post Lockdown
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities