New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 7.99 Lakh

Ducati launched three new BS6 Scrambler motorcycles in India which are the Scrambler Dark, Scrambler Icon and the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro. Bookings for all these motorcycles are now open at Ducati dealerships in India.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
Deliveries of the BS6 Ducati Scrambler range will begin in a week's time from today expand View Photos
Deliveries of the BS6 Ducati Scrambler range will begin in a week's time from today

Highlights

  • BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh
  • BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon priced at Rs. 8.4 lakh
  • BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh

Ducati launched three new BS6 Scrambler motorcycles in India. The BS6 Ducati Scrambler Dark is priced at ₹ 7.99 lakh while the BS6 Scrambler Icon is priced at ₹ 8.49 lakh. The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro is priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Ducati has already begun taking bookings for the updated BS6 Scrambler range in India. Deliveries of the new BS6 Scrambler range will begin January 28, 2021 onwards. Ducati launched the BS6 Scrambler 100 Pro models in India in September 2020.

Also Read: Ducati will Launch 12 Models In India In 2021

pkos1nf8

(The new BS6 Scrambler Icon is now available in 'Ducati Red' )

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and the Scrambler Icon Dark get a BS6 compliant 803 cc L-twin engine which makes 71 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 66.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. Apart from the '62 Yellow' colour scheme, the Scrambler Icon will now be available in 'Ducati Red' as well. Apart from a BS6 compliant engine and a colour update, the motorcycles get a renewed suspension setup and cornering ABS. The motorcycles also get an optional Ducati Multimedia system which allows the riders to listen to music, answer incoming calls and so on.

Also Read: Ducati Annual Sales Drop 9.7 Per Cent In 2020

Newsbeep
e1r34su

(The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is now the most affordable Ducati you can buy in India)

The Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable model in the scrambler range from Ducati and it gets a Matt Black paint scheme along with a black frame and grey rims. Lastly, Ducati also launched the new Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro in India along with the two Icon models. It gets 'Dark Stealth' livery which includes the tubuluar steel frame and the Aluminium sub-frame done in black.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster Revealed

5071bjso

(Along with the 803 cc Scramblers, Ducati also launched the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro in India as well)

0 Comments

The engine specifications on Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro remain the same as the regular Scrambler 1100, which is a 1,079 cc L-twin engine which is air-cooled and makes 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the clutch is a wet multi plate type with hydraulic control and a servo-assisted slipper function that limits rear wheel destabilisation during down-shifts. The Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes - active, city and journey along with cornering ABS, traction control and LED lighting all around. At ₹ 10.99 lakh, the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro is the most affordable 1100 cc Scrambler from Ducati. In comparison, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is priced at ₹ 11.95 lakh while the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is priced at ₹ 13.74 lakh.

