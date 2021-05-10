Ducati Streetfighter V4 Teased For India; Launch Soon

We expect the Ducati Streetfighter V4 to be priced at about Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati India has posted teaser images of the Streetfighter V4 on its social media platforms. It is likely that we could see Ducati's flagship naked superbike being launched in India in the coming weeks. In fact, Ducati dealerships in India have begun taking bookings for the motorcycle as well. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the engine and electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4, and sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first time being featured in the naked bike category. The hyper-naked motorcycle is available in two versions, the base Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 S. Like the Panigale V4 and V4 S, the higher-spec naked gets Ohlins electronic suspension, Ohlins steering damper, and lightweight Marchesini wheels.

(The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is also available in a Stealth Black colour scheme)

The Streetfighter V4 is perhaps the sharpest, most intimidating-looking motorcycle in Ducati's naked motorcycle line-up. Its aggressive design, bold lines and the 'means business' look that the single-sided swingarm provides means it is one of the best-looking motorcycles on the planet. In fact, the motorcycle was awarded the most beautiful motorcycle at EICMA 2019. Adding to the sportiness are MotoGP style bi-plane wings. Mounted on each side of the bike's side panels, they are said to generate 28 kg of down-force at 270 kmph.

(The Streetfighter V4 also gets a performance accessories package that includes lightweight materials made of titanium, magnesium and carbon fibre)

The Italian brand introduced a new Dark Stealth matte black colour scheme on the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S variant in October 2020. The motorcycle gets silver accents around the large radiator, footpegs and exhaust cover which offer a nice contrast to the new paint, as well as the subtle script graphics in Ducati Red. The blacked-out colour scheme will only be available in the V4 S model.

The 1,103 cc, V4 engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and the 122 Nm of peak torque coming in at 9,500 rpm. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 will be launched in Ducati Red and Stealth Black as well. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 19-20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

