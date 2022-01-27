EVGateway Begins Operations In India

  • Home
EVGateway will provide charging technology in the Indian EV marketplace to advance Electric Vehicle adoption, by offering easy-to-use solutions for drivers and charger owners.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
27-Jan-22 06:44 PM IST
US based EV solution setup start up, EVGateway, has announced the launch of its operations in India. The company will provide charging technology in the Indian EV marketplace to advance Electric Vehicle adoption, by offering easy-to-use solutions for drivers and charger owners. EVGateway provides intelligent EV charging management services for customers of all industries and varied charging requirements. The company provides charger management features such as OCPP & OCPI functionalities, web portal, demand response capabilities, driver facing mobile app, smart charging, and fleet management services. The company integrates these features with EV vehicles, energy management systems and telematics functionalities.

Reddy Marri, President - EvGateway

Reddy Marri, President - EvGateway said, "Our Global experience of integration of various technologies like telematics, V2G, CRMs into our SAAS platform enable us to provide effective solutions to clients of all sizes and adapt to every changing scenario. A significant portion of the product was developed at our Development Centre in India and we continue to enhance the products from here. Along with the US team, we offer 24x7 support for the product from Hyderabad (We offer 24x7 support for the product from Hyderabad through our collective effort with the US team). It is indeed a moment of pride for us that we are finally bringing our product to India and contribute to its EV initiatives."

EvGateway will deliver advanced controls and features to fleet operators, large enterprises and charging station owners, to allow them to effectively manage and optimize their own EV infrastructure.

