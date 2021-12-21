  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari Plans New Leadership Structure, Three Top Manages To Leave

Ferrari Plans New Leadership Structure, Three Top Manages To Leave

As part of Ferrari's new CEO Benedetto Vigna's first major moves, the Italian marque plans to rejig its leadership structure. The company says three top managers will leave the company.
authorBy car&bike Team
21-Dec-21 11:32 AM IST
Ferrari Plans New Leadership Structure, Three Top Manages To Leave banner

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari announced plans on Monday to shake up its leadership structure, in one of new boss Benedetto Vigna's first major moves, and said three top managers will leave the company. Those who have decided to leave include Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters, the carmaker said. The planned reorganisation, to be unveiled in detail on Jan. 10, was consistent with Ferrari's "strategic goals of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability", it said.

Vigna, an industry veteran, took the CEO role at the beginning of September with a task to drive Ferrari into the new era of electrification.

The new management structure will "further foster innovation, optimise processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners", the carmaker said.

0h207ilo

Key figures in the new organisational framework have been already identified through internal promotions and new hires

Leiters, a German national who joined Ferrari in 2014, has helped develop Ferrari's recent most successful models, including the 2019's SF90 Stradale and this year's 296 GTB, the house's first two hybrid electric cars.

Other top managers leaving the company are Chief Manufacturing Officer Vincenzo Regazzoni and Chief Brand Diversification Officer Nicola Boari, who oversaw Ferrari's push into luxury, with the unveiling in June of its first in-house fashion collection.

Key figures in the new organisational framework have been already identified through internal promotions and new hires, and will join the company starting from next month, Ferrari said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
2023 Ferrari Purosangue Breaks Cover With A V12, Rivals The Lamborghini Urus
2023 Ferrari Purosangue Breaks Cover With A V12, Rivals The Lamborghini Urus
12 days ago
Ferrari Recalls 24,000 Cars In USA For Potential Brake Failure
Ferrari Recalls 24,000 Cars In USA For Potential Brake Failure
2 months ago
F1: Verstappen Storms To Hungarian GP Victory As Ferrari Throws Away Points
F1: Verstappen Storms To Hungarian GP Victory As Ferrari Throws Away Points
2 months ago
Ferrari To Churn Out Gas Guzzlers On Its Slow Road To Electric
Ferrari To Churn Out Gas Guzzlers On Its Slow Road To Electric
2 months ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh