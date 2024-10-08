Login
First Mahindra Thar Roxx Sold At Auction For Rs 1.31 Crore; Delivered To Aakash Minda

The first unit of the Thar Roxx with VIN 001 was handed over to Aakash Minda who was also the winner of the auction for the first unit of the Thar 3-Door back in 2020
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Proceeds from the auction to be donated to Naandi Foundation
  • Winning bid of Rs 1.31 crore made by Aakash Minda
  • Thar Roxx VIN 001 is a fully-loaded AX7L Diesel automatic 4x4 variant

The first unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx (VIN No: 001) has been auctioned for Rs 1.31 crore. The auction was held between September 15 and 16 with Mahindra now confirming the winning bid and delivering the car to the auction winner.

Mahindra Thar Roxx VIN 001 Aakash Minda 1

Minda is also the owner of the Thar 3-Door VIN 001 which he won at Mahindra's last auction in 2020.

 

The winning bid was made by Aakash Minda who took delivery of the Thar Roxx VIN 001 finished in Nebula Blue on October 8 in New Delhi. The money raised from the auction and a matching amount from Mahindra will be donated to the Naandi Foundation. 

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Nearly 1.8 Lakh Bookings In The First Hour

 

Thar Roxx 56

The auction commenced on September 15 at 5 pm IST with a reserve price of Rs 25 lakhs. The bidding went on to cross the Rs 1 crore mark within 24 hours with bids closing at 7 pm on September 16.
 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh
 

The Thar Roxx is the much-awaited five-door derivative of the three-door Thar putting greater focus on everyday usability thanks to its larger dimensions and additional space in the back. The Roxx is also a lot more upmarket than its three-door sibling packing in a lot more modern tech.

 

The very first unit of the Thar Roxx is a top-spec AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant. Some features offered on this variant include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system among others. An exclusive bit is that it will feature a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature.
 

Also Read: 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features

 

Thar Roxx 48

Coming to the powertrain, the Thar Roxx is offered with both 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options in multiple states of tune. The vehicle in question at the auction is powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Power is sent to the wheel via a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system with low range.
 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Variants To Get New Mocha Brown Interiors; Bookings Begin Tomorrow

 

Thar Roxx 29

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Prices Start From Rs 18.79 Lakh

 

Mahindra had previously held a similar auction almost four year ago with the vehicle at the time being the first unit of the Thar 3-Door. The vehicle was sold at auction for Rs 1.11 crore with the winning bid incidentally also being made by Aakash Minda. The proceeds from that auction and a matching amount from Mahindra was donated for COVID-19 relief work.

