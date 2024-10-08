First Mahindra Thar Roxx Sold At Auction For Rs 1.31 Crore; Delivered To Aakash Minda

The first unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx (VIN No: 001) has been auctioned for Rs 1.31 crore. The auction was held between September 15 and 16 with Mahindra now confirming the winning bid and delivering the car to the auction winner.

Minda is also the owner of the Thar 3-Door VIN 001 which he won at Mahindra's last auction in 2020.

The winning bid was made by Aakash Minda who took delivery of the Thar Roxx VIN 001 finished in Nebula Blue on October 8 in New Delhi. The money raised from the auction and a matching amount from Mahindra will be donated to the Naandi Foundation.

The auction commenced on September 15 at 5 pm IST with a reserve price of Rs 25 lakhs. The bidding went on to cross the Rs 1 crore mark within 24 hours with bids closing at 7 pm on September 16.



The Thar Roxx is the much-awaited five-door derivative of the three-door Thar putting greater focus on everyday usability thanks to its larger dimensions and additional space in the back. The Roxx is also a lot more upmarket than its three-door sibling packing in a lot more modern tech.

The very first unit of the Thar Roxx is a top-spec AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant. Some features offered on this variant include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system among others. An exclusive bit is that it will feature a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature.



Coming to the powertrain, the Thar Roxx is offered with both 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options in multiple states of tune. The vehicle in question at the auction is powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Power is sent to the wheel via a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system with low range.



Mahindra had previously held a similar auction almost four year ago with the vehicle at the time being the first unit of the Thar 3-Door. The vehicle was sold at auction for Rs 1.11 crore with the winning bid incidentally also being made by Aakash Minda. The proceeds from that auction and a matching amount from Mahindra was donated for COVID-19 relief work.