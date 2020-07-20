New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford To Work With Intel's Mobileye For Better Collision Avoidance Technology

Ford said the collaboration with Mobileye will be to develop improved camera-based collision warning, detection of vehicles and pedestrians and lane-keeping features for its vehicles, including F-150 and Mustang Mach-E cars.

The new collision avoidance system will be offered in Ford cars like F-150 and Mustang Mach-E cars

  • Ford will work with Intel Corp's autonomous driving unit, Mobileye
  • Ford wants an improved camera-based collision warning & detection system
  • Ford will include Mobileye's logo in driver-assist communication displays

Ford Motor Co will work with Intel Corp's autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, to develop an improved collision avoidance system for its vehicles, the No.2 U.S. carmaker said on Monday.

The system will support Ford's Co-Pilot360 hands-free driving system which will be introduced with the Mustang Mach-E

The carmaker said Mobileye will provide its EyeQ sensing technology along with a vision-processing software to support Ford's Co-Pilot360 system as well as a hands-free driving feature that will be introduced next year.

Ford will include Mobileye's logo in driver-assist communication displays and is also considering using its Roadbook map system, which uses anonymized, crowd-sourced data from vehicle cameras.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

