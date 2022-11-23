  • Home
  • News
  • Geely's Zeekr Plans Electric Vehicle Sales In Europe In 2023

Geely's Zeekr Plans Electric Vehicle Sales In Europe In 2023

Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles in Europe next year, including BYD, Xpeng and Great Wall Motors.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
23-Nov-22 03:05 PM IST
Geely's Zeekr Plans Electric Vehicle Sales In Europe In 2023 banner

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's premium electric car business plans to sell the first electric vehicle produced under the Zeekr brand in Europe next year, Zeekr's CEO said.

Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles in Europe next year, including BYD, Xpeng and Great Wall Motors.

Geely, owner of Volvo, Polestar and an investor in Mercedes Benz, launched Zeekr in 2021 as a premium brand aimed at younger customers.

Geely Automobile, the listed unit of Geely, said earlier this week it plans to spin off Zeekr and float the business.

An Conghui, CEO of Zeekr and Geely president, told reporters at a roundtable on Tuesday in Wuzhen in Zhejiang province that Geely had created Zeekr with the aim of meeting standards in Europe and the United States from the outset.

An said Geely would market its 001 electric crossover in Europe next year. He did not give a sales target or discuss whether Zeekr would consider overseas production.

Geely provided a transcript of An's remarks on Wednesday.

Zeekr launched the 001 in China late 2021. Its sales hit 39,474 units in the first nine months, while Tesla sold 219,112 Model Y crossovers in China over the same period, according to China Passenger Car Association.

The base model Zeekr 001 sells for the equivalent of $41,000 in China compared with $40,000 for the Tesla Model Y after a recent price cut. Zeekr has not announced pricing for overseas markets.

Related Articles
Tesla Crash Trial In California Hinges On Question Of 'Man Vs Machine'
Tesla Crash Trial In California Hinges On Question Of 'Man Vs Machine'
1 hour ago
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Sold Out In 24 Hours
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Sold Out In 24 Hours
4 days ago
PMV Electric Unveils EaS-E Electric Quadricycle; Priced At Rs 4.79 Lakh
PMV Electric Unveils EaS-E Electric Quadricycle; Priced At Rs 4.79 Lakh
6 days ago
Tesla Says It Will Assist Police Probe Into Fatal Crash In China
Tesla Says It Will Assist Police Probe Into Fatal Crash In China
7 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
No opinion data available