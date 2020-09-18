New Cars and Bikes in India
search

General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report

It has been reported that gaining Indian government's approval for China-related deals is now expected to take quite some time for General Motors, but it says that the sale should still happen at some point.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
While GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017, the Talegaon factory still builds cars for export

Delays to General Motors' sale of its Indian plant to Great Wall Motor due to tensions between India and China are likely to result in hefty unplanned costs for the U.S. automaker, people familiar with the matter said. Gaining Indian government approval for China-related deals is now expected to take quite some time and although the sale should still happen at some point, GM has not changed its plan to begin winding down the plant's operations next month, they said.

"By next year, it will either be a closed GM site or it will be an operating site with Great Wall," said one source.

GM had planned to use the expected sale proceeds of $250 million-$300 million to pay off liabilities incurred with its exit from manufacturing in India in what a second source said would have been a "no gain-no loss" situation.

Although money will come through once the deal is done, it will now have to pay out of pocket for severance pay, some of which would never have occurred had the deal proceeded smoothly, as well as other costs - which could amount to a couple hundred million dollars, according to the second source.

Sources also said severance pay costs could be much higher than usual due to lack of clarity about the deal's prospects and workers' demands for greater relief given the low chances of finding new jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

chevrolet beat

After shutting shop in 2017, GM continued to make the Chevrolet Beat in India for export markets

The sources were not authorised to discuss the deal and spoke on condition of anonymity.

GM stopped selling in the world's second most populous nation at the end of 2017 after years of low sales but the factory continues to build vehicles for export. Located in the western state of Maharashtra, the plant employs about 4,000.

If workers don't agree to the severance offered, GM will need local government clearance to lay off staff. That is often a long, bureaucratic process which could help stoke worker protests or political opposition, the sources said.

GM said in a statement it continues to work toward ending production at the plant and closing the deal with Great Wall. Great Wall did not respond to a request for comment.

ENSNARED IN TENSIONS

The sale was announced in January and had been slated to close in the second half of 2020. Just when it might proceed remains highly uncertain.

97c255s

GM is working on a deal to sell the Talegaon plant to China's Great Wall Motors

In April, India introduced stricter rules for investments from China and other neighbouring countries aimed at preventing pandemic-hit Indian companies being taken over at bargain prices. A number of central government ministries are now required to sign off on the deal, instead of just Maharashtra state.

Then in June, a deadly border clash between the two nations resulted in a further clampdown on Chinese businesses and Maharashtra put three investment proposals from Chinese companies, including Great Wall's, on hold.

Further complicating matters, GM and Great Wall did not seek central government approval until late July, the sources said.

Investment proposals from Chinese companies are unlikely to be approved until tension at the border dissipates, two central government officials told Reuters.

India's finance and commerce ministries did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Great Wall "now feels it is impossible to finish the transaction this year," a company source said.

The hold-up has made the Chinese automaker nervous as it had planned to launch its first India-made car in the first half of 2021, said a separate person aware of the plans.

The company, which plans to invest $1 billion in India, has started hiring staff, including executives to run the plant, and is in talks with auto parts suppliers, the person said.

But even after the central government greenlights the project, Great Wall will still need more than three months to finalise investment terms with Maharashtra state and to revamp the plant, the person added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Cheaper Than Venue, Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Cheaper Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official
Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe
Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021 Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021
Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters
Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.71 Lakh
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.71 Lakh
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities